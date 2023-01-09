Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy

NASA's 38-Year-Old Satellite Reenters Atmosphere Over The Bering Sea

Any pieces that avoided burning up would have crashed safely in the ocean, but the event is a reminder it’s not just China that has been irresponsible with space junk.

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

clockJan 9 2023, 16:37 UTC
share55Shares
NASA's Earth Radiation Budget Satellite (ERBS)

NASA's Earth Radiation Budget Satellite (ERBS) reentered Earth’s atmosphere on January 8. Image credit: NASA

NASA has announced the Earth Radiation Budget Satellite (ERBS) reentered the atmosphere at 11:04 pm EST on Sunday, January 8. The timing put it over the Bering Sea, so even if any pieces survived re-entry, the chance of damage to people or property was minimal. However, this was pure luck. The uncontrolled nature of the re-entry meant it could have come down over densely populated Korea if the timing had been only slightly different.

In recent years, multiple Long March 5B rockets have made uncontrolled re-entries, putting a wide range of equatorial and temperate regions at risk. Although most of the pieces have fallen into the ocean, some have come disturbingly close to villages. Many shorter-range rockets have fallen over China, sometimes quite dramatically. An international incident is probably only a matter of time.

Advertisement

Although Space X theoretically makes controlled re-entries over the ocean, several failures have seen pieces land in Australia and the United States. Today, NASA’s satellites are equipped to make controlled reentries when their time comes, if they are large enough to be dangerous, but this has not always been the case.

The ERBS was launched in 1984 with an intended two-year lifespan. Scientifically, it was an enormous success, observing the Earth’s reflected radiation and its stratospheric gasses such as ozone for 21 years before operations failed. It also dramatically expanded our understanding of environmental threats such as ozone depletion and global heating. However, no provision was made for safe reentry, so when atmospheric drag caused its orbit to decay, the planet was playing a form of Russian Roulette with falling metal.

Related Stories
boook svgJWST And ALMA Spot Strange Shock Inside Stephan's Quintet
boook svgJWST Spots Ancient Galaxies That Look Just Like The Milky Way
boook svgFirst Quantum Entanglement Between Dissimilar Particles Provides A View Inside Atomic Nuclei

Nevertheless, there is a difference of scale between the ERBS and the falling Long March rockets. The ERBS weighed 2.4 tonnes, a size which means most of its mass was expected to burn up in the atmosphere, with only small pieces likely to reach the ground, even if it had come down over land. Long March 5Bs weigh 21.6 tonnes, most of which reaches sea level.

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • nasa,

  • Astronomy,

  • space debris,

  • ERBS satellite

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

Stephen has a science degree with a major in physics, an arts degree with majors in English Literature and History and Philosophy of Science and a Graduate Diploma in Science Communication.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
space

More Space and Physics Stories

JWST And ALMA Spot Strange Shock Inside Stephan's QuintetA team of astronomers using ALMA and the JWST discovered a recycling plant for warm and cold molecular hydrogen gas in Stephan’s Quintet, and it’s causing mysterious things to happen. At left: Field 6, which sits at the center of the main shock wave, is recycling warm and cold hydrogen gas as a giant cloud of cold molecules is stretched out into a warm tail of molecular hydrogen over and over again. At center: Field 5 unveiled two cold gas clouds connected by a stream of warm molecular hydrogen gas characterized by a high-speed collision that is feeding the warm envelope of gas around the region. At right: Field 4 revealed a steadier, less turbulent environment where hydrogen gas collapsed, forming what scientists believe to be a small dwarf galaxy in formation.
spaceAstronomy

JWST And ALMA Spot Strange Shock Inside Stephan's Quintet

clockJan 9 2023
JWST Spots Ancient Galaxies That Look Just Like The Milky Waytwo images of the galaxy EGS23205, seen as it was about 11 billion years ago. In the HST image (left, taken in the near-infrared filter), the galaxy is little more than a disk-shaped smudge obscured by dust and impacted by the glare of young stars, but in the corresponding JWST mid-infrared image (taken this past summer)
spaceAstronomy

JWST Spots Ancient Galaxies That Look Just Like The Milky Way

clockJan 6 2023
share430
First Quantum Entanglement Between Dissimilar Particles Provides A View Inside Atomic NucleiThe STAR detector at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC) is the size of a house and acts like a giant 3D digital camera to track particles emerging from particle collisions at the detector's center. It has now been used to measure the distribution of gluons in an atomic nucleus.
spacephysics

First Quantum Entanglement Between Dissimilar Particles Provides A View Inside Atomic Nuclei

clockJan 6 2023
share210