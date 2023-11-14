Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Think Your Appendix Is Useless? You Might Want To Think Again"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicine
clockPUBLISHED

Think Your Appendix Is Useless? You Might Want To Think Again

If our primate cousins are anything to go by, an intact appendix could be our best defense against diarrheal disease.

Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Editor and Staff Writer

Laura is an editor and staff writer at IFLScience. She obtained her Master's in Experimental Neuroscience from Imperial College London.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editor and Staff Writer

share21Shares
ring-tailed lemur with surprised expression

This ring-tailed lemur was as surprised as you to learn just how helpful its appendix can be.

Image credit: TashaBubo/Shutterstock.com

We tend to think of the appendix as something we can easily manage without, but recently science has started to take a more favorable view of this unassuming little organ. Since it persists in several evolutionary lineages, surely it must have some useful purpose? The problem up to now has been trying to work out what that might be, but a new study has found a fascinating link to a disease that’s one of the biggest killers of children around the globe.

Diarrhea is the cause of over 500,000 deaths in children under 5 every year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), making it the second leading cause of death in this age group. The majority of cases are caused by infections with bacteria, viruses, or parasites, such as E. coli and rotavirus, and it’s often spread through contaminated food and water. 

Advertisement

In the past, it’s been noticed that patients who have had their appendix removed are at an increased risk of developing certain forms of infectious diarrhea, or are more likely to get severe symptoms. Although this association has been observed, the reasons behind it are less clear.

Wishing to investigate this further, a team from the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm) turned to some of our closest animal relatives, which are also disproportionately affected by infectious diarrhea. 

boook svg

Related Stories

US Women Live 6 Years Longer Than Men As Life Expectancy Gap Widensarrow
A Toothpaste That Can Treat Peanut Allergy Is In The Worksarrow
Why Are So Many Kids Taking Melatonin?arrow

The researchers examined the veterinary records of 1,251 primates housed at La Vallée des Singes zoological park in Romagne, France. The individuals were of 45 different species, of which 13 – including chimpanzees, ring-tailed lemurs, and western gorillas – naturally have an appendix, and 32 – like mandrills, golden lion tamarins, and common woolly monkeys – do not. 

The team was able to collect data on the frequency and severity of diarrhea episodes in these animals between 1998 and 2018.

Advertisement

Over the 20-year period, almost 3,000 incidences of diarrhea were recorded, and 13 percent of these were classed as severe. Although about half the individuals experienced diarrhea at least once during that time, it became clear that the burden was not equally shared between the different species.

“We identified a lower risk of severe diarrhea among primate species with an appendix, especially in the early part of life when the risk of diarrhea is maximal,” the authors wrote in their paper. “Moreover, we observed a delayed onset of diarrhea and of severe diarrhea in species possessing an appendix.”

Couple these findings with the observation that humans sans appendix are more susceptible to diarrheal disease, and it does appear that what was once considered a vestigial organ may be playing a much more useful role than many suspected. It’s particularly notable that this protective effect seems to be strongest during early life, as co-lead author Éric Ogier-Denis explained in a statement:

“The observation of a particularly high protective effect in the first part of life, the period most vulnerable to severe diarrhea, but also the most optimal in terms of reproductive capacity, argues in favor of a selective advantage role in evolution.”

Advertisement

Another important finding was that none of the primates with an appendix included in the study had suffered acute appendicitis during the 20-year follow-up period. Co-first author Maxime Collard explained that this potentially life-threatening complication, which is the usual reason for surgery to remove the appendix, is more common in humans, but it’s still important that more research is done to build on these results, and hopefully quantify exactly how beneficial an intact appendix can be.

“[I]f the protection associated with the presence of the appendix in humans is of the same level as that observed in primates, it would very much counterbalance the risk related to fatal appendicitis,” Collard concluded.

The study is published in Scientific Reports

ARTICLE POSTED IN

healthHealth and Medicine
  • tag

  • primates,

  • infectious disease,

  • appendix,

  • diarrhea,

  • appendicitis

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

US Women Live 6 Years Longer Than Men As Life Expectancy Gap WidensElderly couple walking in a park
healthhealth

US Women Live 6 Years Longer Than Men As Life Expectancy Gap Widens

clock4 hours ago
comments1
share1
A Toothpaste That Can Treat Peanut Allergy Is In The WorksCheerful young woman enjoying while brushing teeth in the mirror.
healthmedicine

A Toothpaste That Can Treat Peanut Allergy Is In The Works

clockYesterday
share45
Why Are So Many Kids Taking Melatonin?5mg Melatonin pills on a green pastel surface. Shallow depth of field.
healthHealth and Medicine

Why Are So Many Kids Taking Melatonin?

clockYesterday
comments1
share47