Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Think Octopuses Are Alien-Like And Weird? Their RNA Is Even Stranger"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

Think Octopuses Are Alien-Like And Weird? Their RNA Is Even Stranger

It’s not just because they’re oddly good at predicting the outcome of sporting events.

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Editorial Assistant

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editorial Assistant

A colorful blanket octopus with a large eye, against a black underwater background.

Octopuses are lowkey nightmare fodder.

Image credit: Sam Robertshaw/Shutterstock.com

If they didn’t already exist, octopuses might make great sci-fi creatures. They are super-smart, sometimes venomous, and let’s be honest, just the number of tentacles alone is a Doctor Who villain-level of freaky. 

When it comes to more scientific explanations, why are octopuses so out-of-this-world? One reason is that they are master editors – not the kind one might find at IFLScience (although it would make an interesting addition to the office), but of their own RNA.

Advertisement

RNA is a key molecule in the production of proteins; the central dogma of molecular biology is that DNA holds the instructions, which are copied into messenger RNA (mRNA). Ribosomes, aka the cellular protein factories, read the mRNA and translate the code into a chain of amino acids, which becomes a protein.

Following this principle, the only way that proteins could change is by DNA mutation, which can take a long time and thus isn’t ideal if you need to quickly adapt to your surroundings. Octopuses, like other cephalopods, can temporarily put biological doctrines aside and edit their RNA. 

boook svg

Related Stories

Bamboo Is About To Flower For The First Time In 120 Years. It Could Be A Disasterarrow
150 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Had Uniquely Long Legs Never Seen Beforearrow
A Massive Oil Pipeline Threatens To Carve Through The Heart Of Africaarrow

Humans are also capable of editing their RNA, but it is rare for this to lead to changes in the amino acid structure of proteins. In comparison, cephalopods like the longfin squid successfully recode protein structures through RNA editing in the majority.

Researchers think this is how octopuses are so adaptable to their surroundings.

Advertisement

“Instead of a DNA sequence producing only one protein, with the ability to recode by editing the RNA, this sequence can generate several proteins with different functions, increasing the animal's ability to adapt to different situations,” octopus researchers Michaella Pereira Andrade and Tatiana Leite told IFLScience.

Providing evidence for this theory, a study earlier this year revealed that the California two-spot octopus uses RNA editing to adapt to temperature changes.

Over the course of several weeks, acclimated wild-caught octopuses to either warm or cold waters. They then compared the octopuses’ RNA transcripts to the original DNA, to see if any RNA editing had occurred at previously established editing sites and found a significant number of changes.

Advertisement

“Temperature-sensitive editing occurred at about one third of our sites—over 20,000 individual places—so this is not something that happens here or there; this is a global phenomenon,” said co-senior author Eli Eisenberg in a statement.

The researchers also found that editing occurred at greater levels in the cold and that the edited proteins tended to be neural proteins, suggesting that one of the reasons why octopuses change up their RNA is to maintain neurological activity when their surroundings get chilly.

Although octopuses remain strictly Earth-dwelling, their adaptable brains could also provide clues to what extra-terrestrial intelligence might look like. To find out more, check out Issue 8 of CURIOUS, where IFLScience interviewed researchers investigating octopus sentience. 

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • brain,

  • animals,

  • octopus,

  • cephalopods,

  • RNA,

  • temperature,

  • adaptation

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Bamboo Is About To Flower For The First Time In 120 Years. It Could Be A DisasterA flowering bamboo plant.
natureplants

Bamboo Is About To Flower For The First Time In 120 Years. It Could Be A Disaster

clock1 hour ago
150 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Had Uniquely Long Legs Never Seen BeforeFujianvenator prodigiosus
natureanimals

150 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Had Uniquely Long Legs Never Seen Before

clock1 hour ago
A Massive Oil Pipeline Threatens To Carve Through The Heart Of AfricaA Rothschild giraffe walks near Lake Albert in Uganda, a region where oil is set to be pumped from.
natureenvironment

A Massive Oil Pipeline Threatens To Carve Through The Heart Of Africa

clock2 hours ago