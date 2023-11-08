Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"The Tongues Of These Species Are More Than Meets The Eye"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

The Tongues Of These Species Are More Than Meets The Eye

Bright blue, black and even a totally green, but all for good reason.

author

Eleanor Higgs

author

Eleanor Higgs

Creative Services Assistant

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Creative Services Assistant

share15Shares
Okapi head with the tongue outstretched to get to some leaves. The tongue is dark black and pink.

Slurp!

Image Credit: Marc Lechanteur/Shutterstock

Animal body parts come in all shapes and sizes, from those that look flashy to impress a potential mate to those that are vital for surviving in the varied conditions of the rainforest or across mystery regions of the deep sea. Chief among many animals' adaptations are specialized mouthparts for slurping, biting, or drinking their meal of choice. Let's take a closer look inside the mouths of some species to explore why having a colored tongue might help.

The first animal is the elusive okapi (Okapia johnstoni). Unknown to science until 1901, these unusual-looking animals live deep in the forests of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. They spend their time eating leaves, fruits, and foliage each day with their black or dark blue prehensile tongues. Their tongues are typically 30-36 centimeters (12-14 inches) long and used for more than just eating – okapi can use them to wash their own eyelids and remove insects from their body according to San Diego Zoo.

Advertisement

Since these animals spend most of their time eating it might make sense to have a tongue that is black, says ZME Science. This is due to the pigment melanin that helps protect the tongue from the intensity of the sun's rays. Interestingly, the okapi's closest living relative, the giraffe, also has a blue or black tongue. 

Perhaps the most startling color of any tongue belongs to the appropriately named blue-tongued skinks (Genus: Tiliqua). These animals are often kept as pets due to their calm and docile nature. In the wild, they are found across Australia, parts of Indonesia, and New Guinea. But why the blue tongue? The main theory is that it is a classic bit of nature trickery. 

flat brown and grey lizard with red eyes. Its mouth is partly open showing a odd blue colored tongue.
Why so blue?
Image Credit: JJ Harrison via Wikimedia Commons CC BY SA 3.0

Typically, bright colors indicate a toxic species. Since the skinks are specially adapted to avoid predation, having a bright blue tongue might just convince a predator to avoid a skink-sized snack and choose something a little less toxic looking for their lunch.  

The lizards of the genus Prasinohaema take it one step further. Not only do they have green tongues, but they also possess green skin, green bones, green blood, and even green hearts. Researchers think that at least six species have the green trait, which is caused by high concentrations of the compound biliverdin, which is a product of old red blood cells. 

Green and yellow lizard with its mouth open showing green tongue and inner mouth.
For Prasinohaema prehensicauda it is easy being green.
Image Credit: Photo by Chris Austin, LSU.

"It’s possible there is no adaptive value,” says biologist Christopher Austin at Louisiana State University in a statement in Pop Sci, “but it’s hard to imagine.”

The current theory is that biliverdin could help fight off parasites or diseases like malaria or blood-borne worms.

"The green-blooded skinks of New Guinea are fascinating to me as a parasitologist because a similar liver product, bilirubin, is known to be toxic to human malaria parasites. Ongoing work with the Austin lab examines the potential effect of the green blood pigment on malaria and other parasites that infect these lizards," said co-author Susan Perkins, curator and professor at the Sackler Institute for Comparative Genomics and the Division of Invertebrate Zoology, American Museum of Natural History, in a statement.

Exploring the science behind why animals have different colored tongues could eventually be used to treat human illnesses. Pretty cool for a little green tongue. 

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • lizards,

  • tongues,

  • giraffes,

  • okapi,

  • adaptations,

  • weird and wonderful

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Trees Synchronize Their Masting And We Don't Really Know Howoak trees
natureplants

Trees Synchronize Their Masting And We Don't Really Know How

clock9 hours ago
comments1
share330
Deep Inside Virginia’s Luray Caverns Is The World's Biggest Musical InstrumentA cave full of stalactites and stalacmites.
natureplanet earth

Deep Inside Virginia’s Luray Caverns Is The World's Biggest Musical Instrument

clock9 hours ago
share220
Rats Make Adorable Happy Squeaks When They’re With Their BuddiesGray rat and white rat cuddling
natureanimals

Rats Make Adorable Happy Squeaks When They’re With Their Buddies

clock11 hours ago
share800