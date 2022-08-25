The Sausage Robot Will Make You Feel Less Worried About The AI Uprising

Every few weeks, it feels like, there's a new video from Boston Dynamics showing off their robot dancing or doing athletics that makes you wonder "will this robot soon be doing this salsa routine on a big pile of human skulls?"

Even in games of chess, you aren't really safe. But you probably shouldn't worry about the robot uprising just yet, as a robotic hot dog machine has clearly demonstrated. First, let's take a look at how the machine is supposed to work.





Now enjoy the hot dog robot failing miserably to perform its one task of shoving a sausage into a bun, then shoving that bun into a packet.

When the war against machines begins, they don't stand a chance, as long as we're willing to switch to burgers to avoid being starved out.