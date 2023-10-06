Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"The Moonwalker Wears Prada: Fashion House To Design Next Lunar Spacesuit"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics
clockPUBLISHED

The Moonwalker Wears Prada: Fashion House To Design Next Lunar Spacesuit

We can only hope they will be cerulean.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Announcement poster of the collaboration showing the lunar surface, earth and the two brands logos in the reflection of a spaceuit helmet.

Prada is working on the spacesuits. We hope they'll be cerulean. 

Image Credit: Axiom Space/Prada

Italian luxury brand Prada has joined Axiom Space in the development of the next lunar spacesuits. The Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU) is going to be donned by the next moonwalkers, ideally in late 2025 when Artemis III is supposed to get to the Moon.

The NASA prototype for the Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Units (xEMU) was a previous cause of delays, making it impossible for a possible landing in 2024. Back in 2021, NASA’s suits were going to be delivered by April 2025 at the earliest. The development was moving at a glacial pace. And as Miranda Priestly would sarcastically say, we were all thrilled by it.

Advertisement

Last year, the American space agency selected Axiom Space and Collins Aerospace to develop and provide astronauts with next-generation spacesuit and spacewalk systems. These would work both in orbit and on the surface of the Moon. Axiom Space showed a prototype earlier this year. And now they've got Prada involved. 

"We are thrilled to partner with Prada on the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU) spacesuit," Michael Suffredini, CEO of Axiom Space, said in a statement. "Prada's technical expertise with raw materials, manufacturing techniques, and innovative design concepts will bring advanced technologies instrumental in ensuring not only the comfort of astronauts on the lunar surface, but also the much-needed human factors considerations absent from legacy spacesuits."

The hand of the suit is in focus, white the mid portion of the suit out of focus behind.
View of the current prototype of the AxEMU suit.
Image Credit: Axiom Space


Despite its renown being primarily for fashion, Prada also has experience with technical engineering problems, having built a sailboat racing syndicate in the late 1990s that continues to sail today. The brand is clearly looking for a new technical challenge.

“The constantly forward-thinking ethos of Prada for humanity has broadened to his desire of adventure and to brave new horizons: space,” Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada Group Marketing Director, said in a statement. “We are honored to be a part of this historic mission with Axiom Space. Our decades of experimentation, cutting-edge technology and design know-how – which started back in the ‘90s with Luna Rossa challenging for the America’s cup – will now be applied to the design of a spacesuit for the Artemis era. It is a true celebration of the power of human creativity and innovation to advance civilization.”

Advertisement

Artemis III might be delayed anyway due to SpaceX’s Starship failing to successfully fly on April 20, exploding in mid-air. And without Starship, NASA has no way to land people on the Moon. While rumors that it was caused by Elon Musk’s childish need to continue to make 4/20 jokes remain unsubstantiated, the whole launch has caused several problems and there is currently no scheduled next launch attempt.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • spacesuit,

  • Axiom Space,

  • starship,

  • Artemis III,

  • AxEMU,

  • Prada

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

The First Quantum Engine Is Here And It Could Power A RevolutionA diagram of the engine. The piston is pushed away when the gas is a fermion (reresented by arrows pointing in opposite directions) and it is pushed down when the gas is a bosons gas with the opposite arrows forming a single particle.
spacephysics

The First Quantum Engine Is Here And It Could Power A Revolution

clock3 hours ago
What Are Tachyons And Do They Even Exist?concept image of fluorescent blue and red lines depicting fast motion on a black background
spacephysics

What Are Tachyons And Do They Even Exist?

clock4 hours ago
share46
How To Safely Watch Next Week's "Ring Of Fire" Eclipse Across The USCouple enjoying the eclipse together. August 21 2017, Coeur d' Alene Idaho.
spaceAstronomy

How To Safely Watch Next Week's "Ring Of Fire" Eclipse Across The US

clock5 hours ago
comments1
share110