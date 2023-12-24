Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"The Historical Traditions Of Christmas Past"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

humansHumanshumansancient ancestors
clockPUBLISHED

The Historical Traditions Of Christmas Past

Christmas as we know it today is made up of various practices that come from other cultures. Here are some interesting ones to deck your mental halls with.

Russell is a Science Writer with IFLScience and has a PhD in the History of Science, Medicine and Technology

Dr. Russell Moul

Russell is a Science Writer with IFLScience and has a PhD in the History of Science, Medicine and Technology

Dr. Russell Moul

Science Writer

Russell is a Science Writer with IFLScience and has a PhD in the History of Science, Medicine and Technology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Science Writer

share17Shares
A slightly out of focus show of a Christmas tree covered in small circular lights surrounded by falling snow and orbs of light that are being distorted by the focus.

Christmas has a long history and the features we recognise today all come from various other cultures. Some we have retained, others we have lost. 

Image credit: Guschenkova/Shutterstock. 

Let’s face it, whether you’re a Christmasy person or not, whether you are religious or irreverent, this holiday season touches most of us in various (sometimes complex) ways. Many families will have their traditions and expectations, while those who do not celebrate will certainly be aware of its ubiquity. But traditions come and go, and meanings shift over time. So here are a few features of Christmas’s long history to think about as we settle down for the festive season.

In modern times, Christmas has become increasingly secularised and stuck together by various traditions taken from different cultures, like some sort of Frankenstein’s holiday – but you probably don’t need reminding that that was not always the case.

Advertisement

The Ghost of Traditions of Christmas Past

So first things first, and this may upset some, but the Bible is kind of quiet on when Jesus was actually born. What we do know from the Christian sacred text tells us much about the events and circumstances surrounding his humble birth, but not when it happened.

As such, historians have sometimes wondered and debated how December 25 became the day of his Nativity. But from around 336 CE, the Church in Rome was officially celebrating it on this day – a day that also happened to be around the Roman winter equinox celebration of Saturnalia.

This mid-winter festival was dedicated to Saturn, the god of agriculture and plenty. This was a time of festivity as it marked the passing of winter and looked forward to longer days and more sunlight.


In Scandinavia, the Norse/Germanic peoples of northern Europe celebrated Yule from December 21, the day of the solstice. As part of this celebration, logs were collected and then burned. The lit lumber would signal a feast that they could enjoy until the log burnt out. This wasn’t a fleeting fire – the whole thing could be burned for 12 days.

Advertisement

The number 12 has connections to modern Christmas festivals, but it has even been suggested that the log shape that is characteristic of many holiday cakes and desserts could be inspired by this origin.

What about mistletoe above the door? Well, that tradition probably comes from the ancient Celtic peoples who believed the parasitic plant had mystical and healing properties. Because it is ever-green, mistletoe is easy to spot among its leafless hosts, which may explain why it was often collected around Christmas time (fun fact: kissing under the mistletoe was once thought to be a prelude for marriage, so be careful who you snog!).

Apparently, some people believe the pagan Germanic peoples had beliefs that link the god Odin to the modern-day view of Santa. 

According to one idea, Odin would arrive in the sky with the Wild Hunt, which would mark the beginning of Yule. This was a terrifying thing to behold, though it was also a time of excitement as Odin would leave gifts for people as he passed. As such, some believe this is proto-Santa behavior, though it has generally been refuted by others (one thing to note, if Odin gave you gifts it usually meant you would soon be killed so you could join him in preparation for Ragnarök).

Advertisement

So where did the affable home invader come from? There are various explanations for the origins of Santa Claus, the modern character we recognize from poems like A Visit from St Nicholas in the 1800s. Sure, there are aspects of the themes associated with Odin – but also, more significantly, heavy influence from Saint Nicholas of Myra. This historical Saint Nick was known for his charity and went on to inspire the Dutch figure Sinterklaas.

Today, there are even those who believe Santa was inspired by shamans in association with the characteristic red and white mushroom, Amanita muscaria. According to this idea, which is growing in popularity, the origins for our jolly man in a red and white suit (mushroom colors?) stems from Siberian traditions where shamans drank the urine of reindeer to get high.

It is well documented that these deer would hunt for these mushrooms, and those who drank their urine would experience a psychedelic trip that could involve a sense of flight. You can read more about the potential links between Santa and this mushroom here. It isn’t as crazy as you may think.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumanshumansancient ancestors
  • tag

  • mushrooms,

  • history,

  • Christmas,

  • Roman,

  • psychedelic,

  • tradition,

  • norse mythology god,

  • early Christian,

  • ancient ancestors

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

Lost 1,750-Year-Old Bible Translation Fragment Found Inside Vatican Library ManuscriptOld big bible
humansancient ancestors

Lost 1,750-Year-Old Bible Translation Fragment Found Inside Vatican Library Manuscript

clock2 hours ago
Coin Tosses Are Not 50/50: Scientists Toss 350,757 Coins And Prove Old TheoryCoin toss taking place
humansHumans

Coin Tosses Are Not 50/50: Scientists Toss 350,757 Coins And Prove Old Theory

clock22 hours ago
comments1
share130
Who Wrote The Bible?A black bound copy of the Bible on a stand adorned with golden vines
humansancient ancestors

Who Wrote The Bible?

clockYesterday
comments2
share2.3k