Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy

The Halo Of The Milky Way Is Not The Shape We Thought It Was

The diffuse cloud of stars around our galaxy is different than expected.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockNov 21 2022, 16:35 UTC
An artist impression of the Milky Way is placed inside a grid model of the stellar halo.
The shape of the stellar halo is closer to that of a zeppelin than to a sphere. Image credit: Melissa Weiss/Center for Astrophysics, Harvard & Smithsonian

Around the Milky Way, there is a region with a diffuse population of stars known as the halo. It is much bigger than the disk where the spiral arms, including the one with our Solar System in it, reside. This vast low-density region has been thought for a very long time to be a sphere, but new research shows that that idea is not exactly correct.

According to data collected as part of the H3 Survey and by the Gaia spacecraft, the halo is not a sphere. It is more oblate and tilted, resembling a kicked ball. The team tracked 5,559 stars that, while now part of the stellar halo of the Milky Way, were once another galaxy known as the Gaia-Sausage-Enceladus (GSE). This galaxy was cannibalized by our own, through two orbits and at an angle that created the peculiar shape: a triaxial ellipsoid.

Advertisement

The stellar halo is a tracer for the wider galactic halo, which is believed to be dominated by the gravitational pull of dark matter. Dark matter is invisible, so by studying the stellar halo, astronomers hope to gain insights into this hypothetical substance.

"The shape of the stellar halo is a very fundamental parameter that we've just measured to greater accuracy than was possible before," lead author Jiwon "Jesse" Han, from the Center for Astrophysics, Harvard & Smithsonian, said in a statement. "There are a lot of important implications of the stellar halo not being spherical but instead shaped like a football, rugby ball, or zeppelin – take your pick!"

Related Stories
boook svgThe Berserker Hypothesis: The Darkest Explanation Of The Fermi Paradox
boook svgJWST Delivered The Most Detailed Analysis Yet Of An Exoplanet’s Atmosphere
boook svgThe Time Has Come To Kill The Leap Second, Timekeepers Decide

"For decades, the general assumption has been that the stellar halo is more or less spherical and isotropic, or the same in every direction," added study co-author Charlie Conroy, a professor of astronomy at Harvard University and the Center for Astrophysics. "We now know that the textbook picture of our galaxy embedded within a spherical volume of stars has to be thrown out."

Advertisement

The collision between the Milky Way and the GSE took place around seven billion years ago. Given the elapsed time, researchers expected that the stellar halo would have settled into the assumed spherical configuration. The fact that it hasn’t, is very intriguing.

"The tilted stellar halo strongly suggests that the underlying dark matter halo is also tilted," said Conroy. "A tilt in the dark matter halo could have significant ramifications for our ability to detect dark matter particles in laboratories on Earth."

The insights into the shape of the galactic halo are published in The Astronomical Journal.

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • Milky Way,

  • galaxy,

  • Astronomy,

  • Galactic Halo

space

More Space and Physics Stories

The Berserker Hypothesis: The Darkest Explanation Of The Fermi ParadoxA piece of space debris above Earth.
spaceSpace and Physics

The Berserker Hypothesis: The Darkest Explanation Of The Fermi Paradox

clockNov 22 2022
JWST Delivered The Most Detailed Analysis Yet Of An Exoplanet’s AtmosphereA sun-like star is shown on the left side illuminating a bluish planet. Clouds are visible in the sulight.
spaceAstronomy

JWST Delivered The Most Detailed Analysis Yet Of An Exoplanet’s Atmosphere

clockNov 22 2022
The Time Has Come To Kill The Leap Second, Timekeepers DecideLeap second
spacephysics

The Time Has Come To Kill The Leap Second, Timekeepers Decide

clockNov 22 2022