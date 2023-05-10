The Grandfather Of Conspiracy Theories Is Back

Recent times have seen the rise of many conspiracy theories, from 5G will kill you to the slightly more enjoyable satirical "birds aren't real" movement. Many have focused around the Covid-19 pandemic and the vaccines developed to protect people from it. In short, they have all been a bit grim, and too harmful to be in any way "fun".

Well, now the granddaddy of conspiracy theories is back for one final humiliation on social media. A video of a flat-Earther accidentally proving the Earth is round has been widely shared once more on Twitter.

Advertisement Advertisement

ⓘ IFLScience is not responsible for content shared from external sites.

In the video, the flat-Earther does a very simple experiment, cutting a hole in two fence panels exactly 5.18 meters (17 feet) above water level. He then spaces them some distance apart and shines a light through the holes, to be captured by a camera way on the other side.

If the Earth was flat, which it's not, he would have been able to see the light pass through both holes and at his camera. As it isn't flat, he couldn't see the light, which because of the curvature of the Earth would need to bend (or be higher) to be seen.

Of course, the light isn't seen until his assistant holds it higher above his head. Having accidentally proved the curvature of the Earth, he says "interesting".

Advertisement Advertisement

The flat-Earther, who was filmed for the Netflix documentary Behind The Curve, is far from the only person to set out to prove the Earth was flat only to be disappointed. One man took a spirit level on a plane, while another took the far more life-changing route of joining the Navy to sail to the edge of the Earth.

If you would like to prove the Earth is/isn't flat, there are far easier ways to test your preferred hypothesis. We encourage you to do your own simple experiments before the documentary crew arrives.