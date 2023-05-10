Advertisement

humansHumans

The Grandfather Of Conspiracy Theories Is Back

Welcome back to the easily-disproven OG.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

clockPublished
share44Shares
A man looking through binoculars and looking suspicious.

Binoculars can be used to prove your conspiracy theory wrong.

Image credit: Tero Vesalainen/shutterstock.com

Recent times have seen the rise of many conspiracy theories, from 5G will kill you to the slightly more enjoyable satirical "birds aren't real" movement. Many have focused around the Covid-19 pandemic and the vaccines developed to protect people from it. In short, they have all been a bit grim, and too harmful to be in any way "fun".

Well, now the granddaddy of conspiracy theories is back for one final humiliation on social media. A video of a flat-Earther accidentally proving the Earth is round has been widely shared once more on Twitter.

Advertisement

In the video, the flat-Earther does a very simple experiment, cutting a hole in two fence panels exactly 5.18 meters (17 feet) above water level. He then spaces them some distance apart and shines a light through the holes, to be captured by a camera way on the other side.

Related Stories
boook svgInfluencer Explains Why She And Her Boyfriend Ate Part Of Her Knee In A Bolognese
boook svgAmericans Appear To Believe They Could Take An Elephant In Unarmed Combat
boook svgThe Stone Bodies Of Pompeii Aren't What You Think

If the Earth was flat, which it's not, he would have been able to see the light pass through both holes and at his camera. As it isn't flat, he couldn't see the light, which because of the curvature of the Earth would need to bend (or be higher) to be seen.

Of course, the light isn't seen until his assistant holds it higher above his head. Having accidentally proved the curvature of the Earth, he says "interesting".

Advertisement

The flat-Earther, who was filmed for the Netflix documentary Behind The Curve, is far from the only person to set out to prove the Earth was flat only to be disappointed. One man took a spirit level on a plane, while another took the far more life-changing route of joining the Navy to sail to the edge of the Earth.

If you would like to prove the Earth is/isn't flat, there are far easier ways to test your preferred hypothesis. We encourage you to do your own simple experiments before the documentary crew arrives.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumans
  • tag

  • Conspiracy theories,

  • flat earth

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

Influencer Explains Why She And Her Boyfriend Ate Part Of Her Knee In A BologneseA spaghetti bolognese.
humansHumans

Influencer Explains Why She And Her Boyfriend Ate Part Of Her Knee In A Bolognese

clockMay 10 2023
comments1
share350
Americans Appear To Believe They Could Take An Elephant In Unarmed CombatAn elephant, looking big.
humansHumans

Americans Appear To Believe They Could Take An Elephant In Unarmed Combat

clockMay 10 2023
share1.1k
The Stone Bodies Of Pompeii Aren't What You ThinkPlaster cast of victims covered in ash in Pompeii, Italy
humansancient ancestors

The Stone Bodies Of Pompeii Aren't What You Think

clockMay 9 2023
comments3
share1.4k