Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"The First Quantum Engine Is Here And It Could Power A Revolution"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
clockPUBLISHED

The First Quantum Engine Is Here And It Could Power A Revolution

Researchers have built an engine whose pistons are moved by quantum mechanics weirdness.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

A diagram of the engine. The piston is pushed away when the gas is a fermion (reresented by arrows pointing in opposite directions) and it is pushed down when the gas is a bosons gas with the opposite arrows forming a single particle.

Schematic view of how the quantum engine works.

Image credit: Mirijam Neve

In a schematic view, an engine uses a thermodynamic change to produce work. For example, when a gas is ignited, it expands and so pushes a piston. Now, researchers have been able to develop a similar kind of engine but instead of using the relationship between temperature, pressure, and volume, the new device uses quantum mechanics.

The quantum engine employs a gas that can turn from a fermion gas to a boson gas. Fermions and bosons are a way to divide all particles into two categories. Their difference comes from a property called spin, an intrinsic angular momentum. Fermions have a fractional value (1/2, 3/2) while bosons have integer spin (0, 1, 2, ...). 

Advertisement

There is another difference that matters in the engine too: the Pauli exclusion principle. And this only applies to fermions.

The principle states that no two fermions can occupy the same quantum state. This leads fermions to be quite antisocial, pushing away from each other. On the other hand, bosons can bunch up tightly together, and if you cool them enough, the bosons turn into a Bose-Einstein condensate (BEC). In this so-called fifth state of matter, the bosons act as a single quantum mechanical entity.

In the case of the quantum engine, the researchers used extremely cold lithium atoms and an approach called Feshbach resonance. This allows for the system to be in a BEC with a small volume and a piston pushing down; as the BEC is turned into a fermion gas, its volume expands, pushing the piston away.

“To turn fermions into bosons, you can take two fermions and combine them into a molecule. This new molecule is a boson. Breaking it up allows us to retrieve the fermions again. By doing this cyclically, we can power the engine without using heat,” co-author Thomas Busch, leader of the Quantum Systems Unit at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology, said in a statement.   

Advertisement

Collaborators in Germany actually built an experimental setup to see if it was possible to construct such an engine. And turns out, you can totally do that – their device reached an efficiency of 25 percent. It might not be an incredible number, but it is not incredibly far from the average car engine that might push 40 percent. Efficiency might be pushed higher in future prototypes.

“While these systems can be highly efficient, we have only done a proof-of-concept together with our experimental collaborators,” explained co-author Keerthy Menon. “There are still many challenges in building a useful quantum engine.”

Don’t expect a car with a quantum engine anytime soon, unfortunately. The system needs to be kept under very cold temperatures, and that requires a lot of energy. The researchers have their work cut out for them as they explore how to improve and consider potential applications of such a technology.

The study is published in the journal Nature.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
  • tag

  • physics,

  • fermion,

  • boson,

  • bose-einstein condensate,

  • quantum engine

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

The Moonwalker Wears Prada: Fashion House To Design Next Lunar SpacesuitAnnouncement poster of the collaboration showing the lunar surface, earth and the two brands logos in the reflection of a spaceuit helmet.
spaceSpace and Physics

The Moonwalker Wears Prada: Fashion House To Design Next Lunar Spacesuit

clock3 hours ago
What Are Tachyons And Do They Even Exist?concept image of fluorescent blue and red lines depicting fast motion on a black background
spacephysics

What Are Tachyons And Do They Even Exist?

clock4 hours ago
share46
How To Safely Watch Next Week's "Ring Of Fire" Eclipse Across The USCouple enjoying the eclipse together. August 21 2017, Coeur d' Alene Idaho.
spaceAstronomy

How To Safely Watch Next Week's "Ring Of Fire" Eclipse Across The US

clock5 hours ago
comments1
share110