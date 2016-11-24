Advertisement

The Average Thanksgiving Dinner Is Around 2,500 calories

guest author image

Skye Gould and Megan Willett

Guest Author

clockNov 24 2016, 10:58 UTC

Satya Murthy/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Whether it's mashed potatoes or turkey, there are certain classic Thanksgiving foods that Americans look forward to eating every year.

So we calculated how many calories you'll be consuming for dinner, whether it's dark meat, white meat, or green bean casserole. In total, if you eat everything on our plate below, you'll easily consume over 2,500 calories.

Keep reading to see the calorie counts of these classic Thanksgiving foods.

