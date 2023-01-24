Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicine

First-Of-Its-Kind Study Reveals How Many Americans Have Mysterious VEXAS Syndrome

The syndrome may affect around 15,000 people in the US.

author

Jack Dunhill

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

clockJan 24 2023, 17:30 UTC
share1Shares
man giving blood

The syndrome is rare but incredibly deadly. Image credit: Olena Yakobchuk/Shutterstock.com

A new study has revealed that a rare and relatively unknown disorder could be more common than previously thought in the United States. Called VEXAS syndrome, the condition was a complete mystery until a study in 2020 revealed its genetic basis, and new data suggests that over 15,000 people could be living with it currently. 

Characterized by unexplained fevers and low blood oxygen levels, VEXAS syndrome carries an extremely high mortality rate, with up to half of patients dying within five years. The name comes from a complicated anagram based on the underlying biological and genetic causes of the syndrome, and these mutations result in autoinflammation causing problems in the blood and joints. It is commonly diagnosed in people with other autoimmune disorders, such as lupus, but also in blood cancer patients. 

Advertisement

VEXAS syndrome is genetic, but arises from mutations later in life and does not get passed down to children. 

With such mystery surrounding the syndrome, it was previously unknown just how many people could have it in the US. A new study looking at the patient records of over 160,000 people now suggests that around 13,200 men and 2,300 women over the age of 50 could have VEXAS syndrome, showing that it may be less rare than previously thought. 

Related Stories
boook svgSchizophrenia Linked To Disrupted Or Missing 12-Hour Gene Cycles In The Brain
boook svgMonoclonal Antibody Strips To Prevent HIV, Herpes, And Pregnancy Are Being Tested
boook svgUS Has First Cases Of Super-Gonorrhea Strain Resistant To Five Antibiotics

“Now that we know VEXAS syndrome is more common than many other types of rheumatologic conditions, physicians need to add this condition to their list of potential diagnoses when confronted by patients with persistent and unexplained inflammation and low blood cell counts, or anemia,” said Professor David Beck, lead author, in a statement

Advertisement

The study used a cohort of 163,000 almost exclusively white men and women who consented to having blood samples taken for genetic testing. The researchers were looking for VEXAS symptoms and the presence of the UBA1 mutation, which is thought to result in the condition. 

Out of the entire cohort, 12 people had both symptoms and the mutation, meaning the prevalence is up to one in 4,269 American men and one in 26,238 women over 50, according to this data. Normalizing this to the population of the US gives a figure of around 15,500 people. 

The study is limited in diversity, only really accounting for white men and women, and the sample size is still small for such a rare disease. However, the team now hope to expand their search into more diverse groups and look for any more underlying genetic causes in the hopes of eventually creating a diagnostic test. 

Advertisement

The research is published in JAMA.

healthHealth and Medicine
  • tag

  • inflammation,

  • Autoimmune diseases,

  • rare disease,

  • genetic diseases,

  • VEXAS syndrome

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Jack Dunhill

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

Jack is a Social Coordinator and Staff Writer for IFLScience, with a degree in Medical Genetics specializing in Immunology.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

Schizophrenia Linked To Disrupted Or Missing 12-Hour Gene Cycles In The Brainbrain rhythms
healthneuroscience

Schizophrenia Linked To Disrupted Or Missing 12-Hour Gene Cycles In The Brain

clockJan 24 2023
Monoclonal Antibody Strips To Prevent HIV, Herpes, And Pregnancy Are Being Testedblue and red antibody adhering to a cell surface
healthhealth

Monoclonal Antibody Strips To Prevent HIV, Herpes, And Pregnancy Are Being Tested

clockJan 23 2023
share1
US Has First Cases Of Super-Gonorrhea Strain Resistant To Five AntibioticsGonorrhea is a sexually transmitted disease caused by Neisseria gonorrhoeae bacteria, STD prevention and treatment, 3d illustration
healthhealth

US Has First Cases Of Super-Gonorrhea Strain Resistant To Five Antibiotics

clockJan 23 2023
share220