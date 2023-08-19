Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Strange "Yellow Brick Road" Discovered In Pacific Ocean And Volcanoes Are To Blame"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNature
clockPUBLISHED

Strange "Yellow Brick Road" Discovered In Pacific Ocean And Volcanoes Are To Blame

The peculiar phenomenon was stumbled upon during the first-ever exploration of underwater volcanoes in the region.

author

Rachael Funnell

author

Rachael Funnell

Digital Content Producer

Rachael is a writer and digital content producer at IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Producer

share54Shares
Yellow brick road

Still no sign of Toto, a lion, or a dancing tin man.

Image credit: Taras Verkhovynets/Shutterstock.com

The Wizard of Oz got a hat tip from scientists poking around in an ancient and underwater volcano chain in the Pacific Ocean, as they discovered what looked like a “yellow brick road”. The natural brickwork was actually the result of volcanic geology which has fractured the rock in a curiously uniform way.

E/V Nautilus pilots exploring the Ancient Seamounts of Liliʻuokalani Ridge as part of the Luʻuaeaahikiikekumu expedition were behind the discovery, which you can watch play out in the video below. In it, the team attempts to sample some manganese crust from the seafloor with the help of a robotic arm and has some success.

Advertisement

Their proficient use of The Claw gives the team an opportunity to more closely inspect a clump of ferromanganese crust, a marine sedimentary mineral deposit made up of iron and manganese oxides. Sample secured, the vessel shuffles on and stumbles across a surprisingly dry-looking stretch of what they call “baked crust” where the cobblestone “yellow brick road” comes into view.

boook svg

Related Stories

Africa Is Splitting Into Two And New Data Is Uncovering Howarrow
Microraptor Was A Four-Winged Dinosaur That Probably Should've Stopped At Twoarrow
Tarantulas Are Back On The Streets Of San Diego Looking For Lovearrow

“What is that?” says one researcher. “The road to Atlantis,” says another.

“What may look like a 'yellow brick road' to the mythical city of Atlantis is really an example of ancient active volcanic geology!” EVNautilus explained on YouTube. The bizarre geological formation was along a stretch of the summit of Nootka Seamount which sits within Papahānaumokuakea Marine National Monument.

Advertisement

At first, it looked like a patch of dried lake bed, but it has since been identified as hyaloclastite which is a type of volcanic rock found where high-energy eruptions have deposited fragments into the seabed. The reason it looks so brick-like is that it has fractured as a result of being repeatedly warmed and cooled over time as further eruptions took place in the region

Imagine it a bit like the top of a good brownie; the surface is solid but can rise and fall with heat and cold creating cracks in its surface. This ancient volcanic rock has behaved similarly, only over a lot more time and with a more savory flavor.

The delight of the pilots upon making such a strange observation is palpable in the video, but it’s no doubt an emotion they’ll have to get used to as the exploration of these seamounts is the first-ever survey of the underwater region. Here, they’re hoping to understand why a perplexing split exists in the seamount trail, but who knows what they'll find along the way.

Last year, the same expedition captured incredible footage of a swimming headless chicken monster. Clearly, they’re in for a few more surprises.

Advertisement

[H/T: CNET]

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNature
  • tag

  • geology,

  • oceans,

  • deep sea exploration,

  • pacific ocean,

  • weird and wonderful

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Africa Is Splitting Into Two And New Data Is Uncovering HowHorn of Africa from space on planet Earth with lines representing global communication, travel, connections. 3D illustration. Elements of this image furnished by NASA.
natureplanet earth

Africa Is Splitting Into Two And New Data Is Uncovering How

clock3 hours ago
share16
Microraptor Was A Four-Winged Dinosaur That Probably Should've Stopped At Twomicroraptor
natureanimals

Microraptor Was A Four-Winged Dinosaur That Probably Should've Stopped At Two

clock21 hours ago
comments1
share230
Tarantulas Are Back On The Streets Of San Diego Looking For LoveAphonopelma eutylenum female (right) and male left on a crossing on a city street blurred in the background.
naturecreepy crawlies

Tarantulas Are Back On The Streets Of San Diego Looking For Love

clockYesterday
share420