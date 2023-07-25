Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy

Spine-Like Rock Is The Latest Oddity From Mars

Even scientists did a double-take at this!

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockPublished
share5Shares
A image of a rock on mars showing spine-like protuberances

The rock on top is very spiney

Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

We should admit that often, when it comes to Mars, our pareidolia goes into override. From the famous face which turned out to be a windswept hill, to bear-looking craters, to the many many rocks spotted by rovers that look like ducks, flowers, and more, it's fun to see all these familiar things. Well, until it turns a bit macabre. The latest one reported looks surprisingly like a spine.

As always with these things, we are going to stress that it is definitely not a spine. No bones or skeletons fossilized on Mars. The answer to this comes from the scientist who highlighted the curious formation in the first place: Dr Nathelie Cabrol. On Twitter, she explains that those are the remains of ripples that have been eroded away in this peculiar formation.

Advertisement
The main rock and other showing peculiar signs of erosion.
Many rocks in the vicinity have some weird bumps.
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

“In 20 years of studying Mars, that's the most bizarre rock I have ever seen. I cannot wait to have a microscopic image of this one...” Dr Cabrol tweeted. Her expertise is on ancient lakes on Mars, just like the one that NASA’s Curiosity is exploring.

She spotted the peculiar formation in a Gigapan render created by Neville Thompson who took the raw images and stitched them together in a stunning and colorful collage. In context, one can see multiple rocks with weird spokes and bumps, and even more striped evidence of the ancient deposition of sediments and then of the actions of wind to slowly erode those rocks.

Since it got to Mars in 2012, Curiosity has been exploring Gale Crater and ascending the sides of its central structure Mount Sharp. The crater used to host a lake that slowly receded until it disappeared. Climbing Mount Sharp is like looking back into the earlier periods of the lake. These images were taken by Curiosity on March 31, 2023, its 3786th Martian Day of operation.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • Mars,

  • Curiosity rover,

  • Astronomy,

  • weird and wonderful

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

NASA Is Waiting For A Special Delivery – From Deep Space!A military representative checks the mock sample capsule’s landing site for unexploded ordnance. He will be the first person to approach the real capsule, with samples of asteroid Bennu, when it lands at the at the Department of Defense’s Utah Test and Training Range on Sept. 24.
spaceSpace and Physics

NASA Is Waiting For A Special Delivery – From Deep Space!

clockJul 25 2023
share1
This Is Where Life Could Exist Elsewhere In The Solar SystemImages of Venus, Enceladus, Titan, Mars, and Pluto overlapping and not to scale
spaceSpace and Physics

This Is Where Life Could Exist Elsewhere In The Solar System

clockJul 25 2023
share1
What Is An H Bomb?A photo of the hydrogen bomb detonated by the US in November 1952 test in the Marshall Islands.
spacephysics

What Is An H Bomb?

clockJul 25 2023
share15