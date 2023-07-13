Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics

Space Cadets: The "Most Expensive" Television Prank In Human History

Contestants thought they were in space. Really, they were in Ipswich.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

clockPublished
share83Shares
An astronaut in space.

One of the major clues you're on a set.

Image credit: Dmitr1ch/shutterstock.com, Andrei Armiagov/shutterstock.com, IFLScience

In 2005, a group of young British folk involved in a reality TV show braced themselves in a Russian space shuttle base before being blasted into space. Or so they thought.

Space Cadets, broadcast on Channel 4 in the UK, saw 12 people sign up to go into low-Earth orbit for five days. They had been carefully selected. Not like in a NASA kind of way, where astronauts are selected for their suitability for the mission, but they were picked specifically due to their gullibility. The reason was that the group was not going to space. They weren't even going to Russia. They were heading to an old RAF base just outside of Ipswich, which had been filled with Russian products and cigarettes to make it seem more realistic.

Advertisement

Rather than heading to Russia, the plane merely flew over the UK for four hours before touching down.

At the base, the crew – including several actors acting as moles – were put through training before four of them were selected to go through the final stage of the hoax.

boook svg

Related Stories

Watch The Moon Whizz Around Our Home Planet As Seen From Marsarrow
Close Companions Make Ghost Stars Align With The Galactic Planearrow
JWST Celebrates First Year With Stunning Star Birth Like We’ve Never Seen Beforearrow

“We talked to a lot of psychologists about the right sort of person to undertake this experience. A lot of people thought, well, the only people who would fall for that would be idiots," producer Ben Caudell told the Guardian. "And actually, that’s not true. For this to work, you need what are known as susceptible people; people who are intelligent, have a creative mind, like practical jokes, and want to go along with people."

Throughout the "mission", the passengers all had their suspicions that something wasn't right. After the simulated trip to space, they discussed how it didn't feel like they had been fired into space by a rocket as they hadn't got the "tummy" feeling they would usually get from rollercoasters. 

Advertisement

"This is a spaceship," one contestant said, incorrectly. "It's not a caravan. Everything feels a bit caravan."

But – bar one who suspected it was all fake – they never quite put their finger on what was happening, perhaps rationally believing that while it's unlikely that you'd get to go to space without astronaut training or piles of cash, it's somehow even less likely that people will try to trick you into believing you went to space. The crew were even shown video footage of Earth from space on displays, believing it to be a window.

The prank was revealed to the crew while they were still on their space shuttle (really just a simulator) in space/Ipswich.

Advertisement

The crew, now revealed to just be the subject of a prank, took it fairly well at the time, despite a bit of disappointment and embarrassment. Though they hadn't been to space, the cadets were offered a ride on the vomit comet to experience weightlessness. They were also given £5,000, meaning they only need about £245,000 more if they'd like to go for real.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • hoax,

  • space travel,

  • prank,

  • private space travel,

  • TV show

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Watch The Moon Whizz Around Our Home Planet As Seen From MarsA tiny white dot is the Moon orbiting the slightly bigger tiny white dot that is Earth witha 'you are here' sign as seen by Mars Express orbting Mars
spaceAstronomy

Watch The Moon Whizz Around Our Home Planet As Seen From Mars

clockJul 13 2023
share19
Close Companions Make Ghost Stars Align With The Galactic PlaneNGC 6891 is a planetary nebula in Delphinus, the dolphin. A subgroup of these that have a close stellar companion line up with the galactic plane
spaceAstronomy

Close Companions Make Ghost Stars Align With The Galactic Plane

clockJul 13 2023
comments1
share20
JWST Celebrates First Year With Stunning Star Birth Like We’ve Never Seen BeforeThe Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex is the closest star-forming region to Earth, captured in gorgeous detail and texture by JWST.
spaceAstronomy

JWST Celebrates First Year With Stunning Star Birth Like We’ve Never Seen Before

clockJul 13 2023
share200