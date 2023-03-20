Advertisement

technologyTechnology

South Park Creators Use ChatGPT To Co-Write Episode About AI

Oh my god, they killed human creativity!

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

clockPublished
Toy Stan Marsh from cartoon South Park on car dashboard in front of windshield.

Wouldn't it be ironic if this article was co-written by ChatGPT? Image credit: Maria Spb/Shutterstock.com

Never one to shy away from hot-button topics, it looks like the creators of South Park have used ChatGPT to write parts of a recent episode that pokes fun at the much-hyped artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot.

Released on March 9, 2023, the fourth episode of season 26, titled Deep Learning, sees students at South Park Elementary discover the new technology that can write their homework (an experience that’s no doubt unfolding at schools and colleges around the world at the moment). 

Advertisement

The episode ends with the credits saying “written by Trey Parker and ChatGPT”, although knowing the creators of South Park this could be heavily cloaked sarcasm. The credits also explain that some of the voices in the episode, namely the voice of ChatGPT itself, were created using Play.ht's AI-powered text-to-voice generator. 

If you've been living under a rock recently, ChatGPT is a free-to-use chatbot developed by OpenAI that uses AI to generate human-like replies to questions and demands. The technology is based on neural networks, which mimic the underlying architecture of the brain to process information and learn. 

Related Stories
boook svgEmergency Alert Test To Ping Every Phone In The UK, Temporarily Blocking Apps
boook svgGasoline Has A Shelf Life, And It's Way Shorter Than You Think
boook svgGPT-4 Hires And Manipulates Human Into Passing CAPTCHA Test

The initial aim of the chatbot was to develop an AI that has human-like conversations with users, but the latest iterations of ChatGPT are capable of performing complex tasks, whether it be composing emails and essays or even writing TV episodes and computer code.

Advertisement

It has made countless headlines in recent months and has been pitted to revolutionize the way the world works. Nevertheless, as the South Park episode highlights, the AI tool is already raising plenty of questions about ethics, authenticity, and corporate power. 

The ever-controversial creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, are not totally divorced from the incoming tidal wave of AI technology, however. The pair set up their own AI entertainment studio, Deep Voodoo, which recently received $20 million of funding to develop “deep fake technology, cost-effective visual effects services, and original synthetic media projects.”

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • AI,

  • cartoon,

  • chatbot,

  • artifical intelligence,

  • TV show,

  • openai,

  • ChatGPT,

  • South Park


technology

More Technology Stories

Emergency Alert Test To Ping Every Phone In The UK, Temporarily Blocking Appsemergency alert uk
technologyfuture

Emergency Alert Test To Ping Every Phone In The UK, Temporarily Blocking Apps

clockMar 20 2023
Gasoline Has A Shelf Life, And It's Way Shorter Than You Thinkdirty red jerry can
technologyTechnology

Gasoline Has A Shelf Life, And It's Way Shorter Than You Think

clockMar 20 2023
GPT-4 Hires And Manipulates Human Into Passing CAPTCHA TestChatGPT
technologyfuture

GPT-4 Hires And Manipulates Human Into Passing CAPTCHA Test

clockMar 16 2023