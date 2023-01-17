Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics

Solar Storm To Graze Earth With Effects Visible From Tomorrow

High-speed plasma from the Sun is currently racing across the inner Solar System toward Earth.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockJan 17 2023, 11:54 UTC
A photo of the northern lights shining over a body of water.
Lower latitude northern lights incoming! Image Credit: Jamen Percy/Shutterstock.com

On January 14, the magnetic field lines around AR3182, one of the several sunspots presently on the Sun, erupted releasing a coronal mass ejection (CME). High-speed plasma from the Sun is currently racing across the inner Solar System toward Earth. The bulk of it will miss our planet but the wave of particles will graze our planet over the next few days.

The effects of the solar storm will be experienced mostly on Thursday 19 and Friday 20 January, but some changes in the space weather around Earth will begin to be seen on Wednesday 18. The increase of charged particles will lead to more auroral activity on all three days. In the US, the Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, could be visible low on the horizon as far south as Seattle, Des Moines, Chicago, Cleveland, and Boston. In Europe, they might be seen low on the horizon in the north of England and Denmark. Everywhere north of those places should get some kind of light show overhead.

Advertisement

In the Southern Hemisphere, the aurora australis will be visible as north as Tasmania and New Zealand's South Island. The part of Antarctica that will be experiencing nights at this time of year will get the better show.

Some high-frequency radio and GPS disruptions are also possible but the NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center doesn’t have any warnings for this as yet.

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • space weather,

  • CME,

  • solar storm,

  • aurora,

  • sunspot


space

More Space and Physics Stories

The Catholic Church Officially Has A Moon BishopA bishop, badly photoshopped onto the Moon.
spaceSpace and Physics

The Catholic Church Officially Has A Moon Bishop

clockJan 17 2023
Active Supermassive Black Holes Are More Powerful Than We Had ImaginedAn artist’s impression of what the dust around a quasar might look like from a light year away.
spaceAstronomy

Active Supermassive Black Holes Are More Powerful Than We Had Imagined

clockJan 16 2023
share5
Scientists Used Lasers To Divert Lighting Bolts In The SkyA green laser beam seen against the Säntis Mountain weather station, a frequent site of lightning strikes
spacephysics

Scientists Used Lasers To Divert Lighting Bolts In The Sky

clockJan 16 2023
share260