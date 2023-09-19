Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Skull Found In China May Be A New "Third Lineage" Of Human"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

humansHumanshumansancient ancestors
clockPUBLISHED

Skull Found In China May Be A New "Third Lineage" Of Human

The Hualongdong 6 skull has a “mosaic” of traits that are typical of modern humans and archaic hominins.

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

share1Shares
The virtual reconstruction of the Hualongdong 6 human skull, with mirror-imaged portions in gray, plus two of the few stone tools from the site.

The virtual reconstruction of the Hualongdong 6 human skull, with mirror-imaged portions in gray, plus two of the few stone tools from the site.

Image credit: Wu Xiujie

Just a few years ago, archeologists in China unearthed a 300,000-year-old hominin jawbone with a curious shape not quite like modern humans, but unlike most ancient hominins seen before. Somewhat sensationally, they speculate this strange individual may be an undescribed “sister lineage” in the human family tree.

The skeletal remains were discovered at Hualongdong cave in Anhui province of eastern China. Among the 16 hominin fossils found here, one in particular caught the eye of the researchers: Hualongdong 6, aka HLD6. The remains of this individual consisted of a nearly complete jawbone, as well as a partial skull and a few leg bones. 

Advertisement

Describing the individual in a 2019 paper, the Chinese researchers note that the skull bears many similarities to modern humans, but it doesn’t appear to have a true chin – a key feature of Homo sapiens – which suggests it looked more akin to older archaic hominin relatives. The skull also dates to 300,000 years ago, before the emergence of modern humans in East Asia.

In sum, HLD6 has a “mosaic” of traits that are typical of both H. sapiens and ancient hominins, making it a very unusual individual that potentially foreshadows later modern human forms.

“Even though the predominantly modern human-like morphological features in the […] facial bones suggest that [the specimen] bears similarities to modern humans, the mosaic morphological pattern of the […] mandible revealed in the present study supports the complicated morphological diversity that existed in the late Middle Pleistocene hominin record in East Asia,” the researchers wrote in 2019.

Can we consider them a new species of human relative, though? 

Advertisement

Other skulls with “mosaic morphologies” found in China have previously been attributed to Denisovans, a mysterious “sister species” of humans that ranged from Siberia to Southeast Asia, in some parts overlapping with H. sapiens and Neanderthals. 

Given HDL6’s unique blend of features, however, the researchers write that they may belong to “a third lineage that is neither H. erectus nor Denisovan but one that is phylogenetically close to H. sapiens.”

“In general terms, the HLD hominin fossils described here and elsewhere could potentially belong to the ‘nonerectus’ Asian Middle Pleistocene group, given the lack of distinctive classic H. erectus traits, but exhibit more derived, modern human-like and Neanderthal-like features,” the study authors write.

“This possibility accords with a recently proposed scenario that envisages the origin of the last common ancestor for both H. sapiens and Neanderthals in Southwest Asia and a later expansion into all continents, including Asia,” they added.

Advertisement

For now, there’s unfortunately not enough evidence to make a concrete conclusion. To place the Hualongdong hominin in the human family tree, archeologists will need further research and, better still, the discovery of more similar fossils.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumanshumansancient ancestors
  • tag

  • human evolution,

  • denisovans,

  • China,

  • neanderthal,

  • Homo sapiens,

  • ancient ancestors,

  • Hualongdong

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

2,000-Year-Old Child’s Shoe Recovered In Ancient Austrian Salt MineA photo showing the small leathery looking shoe that has multiple loops that cross above it, showing where it would have been laced.
humansHumans

2,000-Year-Old Child’s Shoe Recovered In Ancient Austrian Salt Mine

clock5 hours ago
Why Were So Many Women Accused Of Witchcraft? Maybe Because Of Their Jobsoil painting depicting an old woman in a house with animal skills and other ritualistic objects
humansHumans

Why Were So Many Women Accused Of Witchcraft? Maybe Because Of Their Jobs

clock7 hours ago
share1
The Last Remaining Place On Earth Where There Is No Time ZoneFour clocks, showing different time zones.
humansHumans

The Last Remaining Place On Earth Where There Is No Time Zone

clockYesterday
share120