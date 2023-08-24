"Sign Up Now For CURIOUS Live – IFLScience's Free Festival Of Science"

Join us for our first-ever virtual event, CURIOUS Live! Spread across three themed "stages" – Life, Death, and Creation, y'know, the small things – we've got a packed line-up of speakers with exceptional knowledge on some of the most CURIOUS questions in science. Expect laughs, wows, and the occasional ewww.

Taking place on October 21, 2023, this free festival of science will stream online so you can join in wherever you are, plus you can even win exclusive merch.

Life Stage

On the Life stage, find out what life might look like on other planets from an astrobiologist and astronaut.

Plus

How life is inspiring weird and wonderful robots

Queer natural history



Death Stage

On the Death stage, you'll find out what actually happens in an autopsy (turns out, TV and cinema get a lot wrong).

Plus

The ways plants can help us find dead bodies

The complex decomposition ecosystem that recycles corpses



Creation Stage

Find out from the experts how on Earth you go about building a new civilization on other planets.

Plus

What it means when Artificial Intelligence passes the Turing Test

How collisions between neutron stars both create and destroy



Headliners

Plus, a special headline double-act starring a hugely popular medical historian and a world-famous caricaturist who will take us through the weirdest and worst cures humans have ever created to combat history’s deadliest diseases.

With three talks taking place on each Life, Death, and Creation stage, you’ll have access to some very weird science, inspiring experts, and a lot of laughs, all for free! Plus, all talks will be available to watch at your leisure after the event, so you don’t have to miss a thing.

Are you CURIOUS?

CURIOUS Live is the first virtual event from IFLScience's e-magazine, CURIOUS. If you're curious and want exclusive interviews with science experts while you wait for CURIOUS Live check out our latest issue.

