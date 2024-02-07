Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Sending Neutrino Beams Through The Earth Could Find And Destroy Nuclear Weapons

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

technologyTechnology
clockPUBLISHED

Sending Neutrino Beams Through The Earth Could Find And Destroy Nuclear Weapons

If this worked, bombs would be destroyed from a distance without anyone knowing what was happening.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

Edited by Maddy Chapman

share1Shares
A firework.

The idea is to cause a smaller "fizzle explosion".

Image credit: somsak nitimongkolchai/shutterstock.com

Since the creation of nuclear weapons, we have lived in a world where an all-out war could destroy humanity many times over. Studies have found that just 100 or so warheads could plunge the world into nuclear winter, which could claim up to 1 billion lives. As of 2023, we have an approximated 12,500 nuclear warheads.

But what if there was a way to find these weapons and destroy them, from a distance, without anyone knowing what's happening? 

Advertisement

That is the futuristic scenario painted by a pre-print paper titled, quite dramatically, "Destruction of Nuclear Bombs Using Ultra-High Energy Neutrino Beam".

"Our basic idea is to use an extremely high energy neutrino beam which penetrates the earth and interacts just a few meters away from a potentially concealed nuclear weapon," the team explains in their paper, which is yet to be peer-reviewed. 

"The appropriate energy turns out to be about 1,000 TeV. This is the energy where the neutrino mean free path becomes approximately equal to the diameter of the earth. The neutrino beam produces a hadron shower and the shower hits the plutonium or the uranium in the bomb and causes fission reactions. These reactions will heat up the bomb and either melt it down or ignite the nuclear reactions if the explosives already surround the plutonium."

The beam would be used to cause a controlled "fizzle explosion". At the time of writing – back in 2003 – the team believed they could cause a controlled explosion around 3 percent of the weapon's strength, but that would need to be reduced in order to disarm the bombs safely. Too much energy could lead to a full explosion, which is what we are trying to avoid.

Advertisement

While destroying nuclear bombs is a cool idea, we would also need to be able to locate them. The team believes that a neutrino beam using less energy in conjunction with detectors could be used to detect nuclear bombs, making the problem a lot easier. The team proposed that neutrinos could be used to study the internal structures of the Earth, much in the same way as we use seismic tomography but without the hassle of waiting around for earthquakes.

So, what would the downsides to such a tech be? An obvious one, acknowledged in the paper, is that the weapon's use would not be limited to nuclear weapons.

"We are certainly aware of the fact that this kind of device can not only target the nuclear bombs," they write, "but other kinds of weapons of mass destruction and also, unfortunately, any kind of living object including human."

The team believed that the radiation dosage would be low enough that it would not be practical to target people, or a group of people, in this way. Moreover the technology – still out of our current grasp – would be so cost-prohibitive that it would need multiple countries to collaborate in building it.

Advertisement

"We strongly object to the ungrounded worry that this kind of device, even its downgraded version could be used by certain irresponsible organization as a weapon of mass destruction," the team concluded. "On the contrary, we sincerely hope that our proposal will motivate and stimulate the revival of the old idea of 'World Government' which has so far been discarded as unrealistic."

The paper is published on pre-print server arXiv.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • neutrinos,

  • nuclear weapons,

  • nuclear war

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

technology

More Technology Stories

Deep Abandoned Mine In Finland To Be Turned Into A Giant Gravity BatteryAn old abandoned mine shaft.
technologyTechnology

Deep Abandoned Mine In Finland To Be Turned Into A Giant Gravity Battery

clock9 hours ago
comments3
share430
The World’s Longest Bridge Stretches 164 Kilometers Across ChinaPhotograph of the Danyang–Kunshan Grand Bridge
technologyTechnology

The World’s Longest Bridge Stretches 164 Kilometers Across China

clock2 days ago
share72
Tallest Skyscraper In The US Could Be Heading To An Unlikely CityAn artist's impression of the Boardwalk at Bricktown Development, if it received approval for it's extra-tall Legends Tower.
technologyTechnology

Tallest Skyscraper In The US Could Be Heading To An Unlikely City

clock2 days ago
comments8
share240