Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy

See A Bubble Of Plasma Explode Across The Sun In Amazing Footage

It has been a pretty spectacular solar cycle so far.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockPublished
share54Shares
NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image in the extreme ultraviolet of a solar flare — as seen in the bright flash at the Sun’s lower center — on Oct. 28, 2021.

The moment the flare is about to happen (mid-lower portion of the Sun) as seen by the Solar Dynamics Observatory on October 29, 2021.

Image credit: NASA/SDO

In December 2019, the Sun’s Solar Cycle 25 began, and it's been a lot more active than scientists predicted. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency (NOAA) has released a timelapse of this active cycle, including some of the most spectacular events that have taken place on the surface of the Sun.

Among the many observations from NOAA’s Solar Ultraviolet Imager (SUVI), there is one from late October 2021. In it, an X-class flare (the most energetic type) explodes across the Sun. So far it has been the most powerful of the cycle and it caused a major radio blackout. However, it does not compare to some of the ones that have happened in the past.

Advertisement
Animated gif showing a bubble of plasma exploding from the sun.
This has been the most powerful flare of the cycle so far.
Image credit: NOAA


The images from SUVI give a better idea of the power of the event. Previous observations from the day showed the flash of light from the flare, but the NOAA image shows the aftershock expanding across the solar plasma. An absolutely enormous event.

Solar Cycle 25 might peak sooner than expected too, according to a new model challenging standard predictions, peaking in late 2024 instead of mid-2025. More extreme events are coming for sure. And there have already been so many incredible features on the Sun over the past few years: a peculiar polar vortex of plasma, sunspots so big that they are visible to the naked eye (but with solar glasses!), and a solar snake slithering across its surface.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • sun,

  • solar activity,

  • plasma,

  • Astronomy,

  • solar cycle,

  • solar cycle 25

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Betelgeuse Is Continuing To Behave Mysteriously – Here’s What Would Happen If It ExplodedBetelgeuse, the bright, yellow star at the top of the picture, dimmed considerably in 2020 (right) and has since brightened by 50 percent.
spaceAstronomy

Betelgeuse Is Continuing To Behave Mysteriously – Here’s What Would Happen If It Exploded

clockJun 12 2023
share1
In 1797, Henry Cavendish Used Two Small Metal Spheres To Weigh The Entire EarthEarth from space.
spaceSpace and Physics

In 1797, Henry Cavendish Used Two Small Metal Spheres To Weigh The Entire Earth

clockJun 12 2023
share180
Second Ever Planet Found In a “Tatooine System” Orbiting Two SunsA drawing of the elements of the BEBOP-1 system behind the telescopes (and laptop) used to discover them.
spaceAstronomy

Second Ever Planet Found In a “Tatooine System” Orbiting Two Suns

clockJun 12 2023
comments1
share61