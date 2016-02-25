Advertisement

Space and Physics

Where Is Planet Nine?

author

Jonathan O'Callaghan

Senior Staff Writer

clockFeb 25 2016, 22:33 UTC
66 Where Is Planet Nine?
Astronomers proposed the existence of the planet in January 2016. Caltech/R. Hurt (IPAC)

We don’t yet know for certain where the hypothesized ninth planet of the Solar System is, if it even exists. But one team of researchers has narrowed down the area that it might be lurking.

Advertisement

Planet Nine was first proposed to exist by astronomers Mike Brown and Konstantin Batygin last month. By modeling the motion of objects in the Kuiper Belt, an area of icy bodies outside Neptune's orbit, they suggested there was a Neptune-sized planet 10 times the mass of Earth orbiting the Sun at a distance of more than 200 AU (astronomical unit, 1 AU is the Earth-Sun distance).

We don’t have any direct evidence for the planet yet, but in an effort to help astronomers locate it, a team of French scientists has refined where it could be. Using radio data from the Cassini spacecraft orbiting Saturn, they looked for the gravitational effects of Planet Nine on the gas giant. Not finding anything, they ruled out certain areas where it could reside.

Their results are published in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics.

The gravitational effects of Planet Nine are only thought to be detectable for half of its highly elliptical orbit, which can take up to 20,000 years. So if the planet is at the point in its orbit furthest from us, we probably won’t be able to detect its gravitational effect on the outer planets – although we could spot it via other methods, perhaps direct images or its effect on other bodies.

Advertisement

But if the planet is in the nearer half of its orbit, the French scientists say they can exclude 50 percent of the predicted orbital path based on the lack of perturbations on Saturn. "We have cut the work in half," co-author Jacques Laskar from the Paris Observatory told Agence France-Presse (AFP). In fact, they have noted a zone where the planet can most likely be found, seen below.

The red zone is excluded by the study. The pink zone could be studied if Cassini is extended to 2020, and the green zone is the most probable zone for Planet Nine. Fienga et al.

The team said that if the Cassini mission was extended to 2020 – currently it is due to end in 2017 with a dive into Saturn’s atmosphere – then they could further narrow the search field. That is unlikely to happen, but the team notes that the upcoming Juno mission to Jupiter – due to arrive on July 4 this year – could partially help, although the effects of Planet Nine on Jupiter are thought to be less than at Saturn.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, these results will hopefully help astronomers refine where Planet Nine could be. Its hypothesized existence made headlines around the world, so just imagine the excitement if (or perhaps when) a direct detection is made.

Space and Physics

  • Saturn,

  • cassini,

  • detection,

  • gas giant,

  • orbit,

  • super earth,

  • Planet Nine

More Space and Physics Stories

The "Phosphine On Venus" Saga Has An Exciting New TwistVenus as seen by Mariner 10. Image Credit: NASA
Astronomy

The "Phosphine On Venus" Saga Has An Exciting New Twist

clockAug 17 2022
This Is The Photon Ring Around A Supermassive Black HoleImage of the photon ring of M87* (in orange) and the blue contours of the rest of the image. Broderick et al. 2022, ApJ, 935, 61
Astronomy

This Is The Photon Ring Around A Supermassive Black Hole

clockAug 17 2022
Black Hole Collisions Could Be Key To Determining The Universe’s ExpansionGravitational waves from the merger of black holes could help us settle the question of how fast the universe is expanding
Astronomy

Black Hole Collisions Could Be Key To Determining The Universe’s Expansion

clockAug 17 2022