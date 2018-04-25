Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Scientists Figure Out Which Bones Make The Best Daggers"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNature
clockPUBLISHED

Scientists Figure Out Which Bones Make The Best Daggers

author

Josh Davis

author

Josh Davis

Staff Writer

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Staff Writer

The top dagger here is made from a human bone, while the bottom one is from a cassowary. Dominy et al. 2018

When it comes to crafting a bone dagger to use in close combat, what animal should it be made from? Well, according to a new study published this week you should be carving it from a human thigh bone.

Researchers have looked at the bone daggers made by indigenous people from the South Pacific island of Papua New Guninea and found that their past penchant for carving daggers from human bones might have been because they understood that they were the best ones to use, in addition to their spiritual significance. Published in Royal Society Open Science, the study is an unusual one, to say the least. 

Advertisement

The warriors of Papua New Guinea would carry the daggers into combat, using them only when the fracas entered the hand-to-hand stage. The sharpened and intricately carved bones were used to finish off an opponent who was injured by long-distance weapons such as spears and arrows, or simply to dispatch anyone else taken off guard.

While today the bone daggers tend to only be carved from the leg bones of the flightless cassowaries that are native to the island, in the past the tribes would occasionally fashion them out of the thigh bones of humans. According to the researchers, the human bones were only taken from respected warriors, and were thought to impart particular honor and status.

boook svg

Related Stories

When A Scientist Reunited With The Whale That Protected Her From Huge Sharkarrow
Ancient Worms Revived After 46,000 Years Frozen In Siberian Permafrostarrow
Owls – An (Un)Natural Historyarrow

But the human bone daggers may have had far more of an advantage over the cassowary weapons than spiritual prestige. Researchers have found that they make stronger and more effective blades, meaning that more pressure could be applied before the bone was likely to fracture and break.

The team tested this by analyzing 11 bone daggers crafted by Papuan tribes, five of which were human and made by people from the Sepik region, while the remaining six were derived from cassowary bones. While most of these daggers came from museum collections, one cassowary dagger was bought from an antique dealer allowing the researchers to physically test its strength to the breaking point in a machine.

Advertisement

The other 10 bone daggers were instead scanned to construct 3D models, enabling the team to test their strength in a computer simulation. It turns out that even though both types of bone daggers have similar material properties, it was the shape of the human bone daggers that gave them an advantage when it came to mechanical strength.

The natural curve in the human thigh bone means that they were able to withstand an impressive 31 percent more force than the cassowary bones, before fracturing. They suspect that the warriors who used the human bone daggers had specifically engineered them to preserve their perceived spiritual value, making them less likely to break and so prolonging their status. The cassowary bone daggers, on the other hand, were much more likely to be used in combat as they were deemed more disposable.

So if you ever need to craft a bone dagger to protect yourself, then maybe you should look for a human femur to work on. 

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNature
  • tag

  • bone,

  • human,

  • weapon,

  • war,

  • strength,

  • Papua New Guinea,

  • combat,

  • tribe,

  • mechanical,

  • south pacific,

  • dagger,

  • cassowary,

  • warriors,

  • blade,

  • spiritual

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

When A Scientist Reunited With The Whale That Protected Her From Huge SharkHumpback whale jumping
natureanimals

When A Scientist Reunited With The Whale That Protected Her From Huge Shark

clockYesterday
comments1
share1.3k
Ancient Worms Revived After 46,000 Years Frozen In Siberian Permafrost46,000-year-old worm frozen in Siberian permafrost
naturecreepy crawlies

Ancient Worms Revived After 46,000 Years Frozen In Siberian Permafrost

clockYesterday
share710
Owls – An (Un)Natural HistoryA white barn owl turns to face the viewer perched on a branch at twilight
natureanimals

Owls – An (Un)Natural History

clockYesterday
share180