Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics

Scientists Explain Why Tourists Should Be Banned From Having Sex In Space

SEX IN SPACE! Now that I have your attention, please don't do it.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

clockPublished
comments1Comment
share34Shares
Two cartoon astronauts, making out.

The Spiderman kiss is far easier in space. Image credit: studiostoks/shutterstock.com

A new paper has explored the potential dangers of people having sex in space, suggesting that it may soon be necessary to have space tourists agree not to have sex whilst they are up there.

Right now, space tourism is the reserve of the super-wealthy, and there is little opportunity for having a little zero-g intercourse unless you don't mind doing it in very close proximity to Jeff Bezos and Captain Kirk. However, that might not be the case forever – and the new paper argues that as flights become longer,  the chances of space sex occurring increases.

Advertisement

"It is unrealistic to assume that all space tourism participants will abstain from sexual activities while exposed to microgravity and increased levels of ionising radiation during spaceflight," the team write in their report. "This raises the possibility of uncontrolled human conception in space, which poses a significant risk to the emerging space tourism sector." 

The main problem, which they say has been overlooked by the industry so far, is the effect it could have were somebody to conceive while outside of our planet's protective atmosphere.

Related Stories
boook svgFirst-Ever Direct Image Of A Black Hole Launching Its Jets Revealed
boook svgPrivate Lunar Lander Lost Communication And Likely Crashed On The Moon
boook svg"Potentially Hazardous" Asteroid Phaethon's Curious Tail Isn’t What We Thought

"Our knowledge of the effects of these space environments on the early stage of human reproduction and the long-term consequence to human offspring is in its infancy," the team writes. "The possible detrimental outcomes include those of a biological nature – e.g. developmental abnormalities in human offspring, and those of a societal and commercial nature – e.g. litigation, reputational damage, and financial loss".

The team suggests that problems could linger post-flight, with effects of radiation on sperm potentially lasting up to three months.

Advertisement

In terms of mitigation, the team suggests that participants should be counselled as to the risks pre-flights, and asked to sign a legal waiver stating that "the participants are solely liable for the consequences if they do conceive during or shortly after space flight". Additionally, contraception should be used, though they note that an "obvious concern is the lack of any studies or validation of the efficacy of human contraceptive approaches within a space environment."

The paper was published on Zenodo ahead of the Space Tourism Conference 2023.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • space,

  • sex,

  • conception,

  • weird and wonderful,

  • science and society

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

First-Ever Direct Image Of A Black Hole Launching Its Jets RevealedThe first image showing both the shadow of a black hole (expanded) and the jets released
spaceAstronomy

First-Ever Direct Image Of A Black Hole Launching Its Jets Revealed

clockApr 26 2023
Private Lunar Lander Lost Communication And Likely Crashed On The MoonAn artist conception of the Hakuto-R M1 craft landing on the Moon.
spaceSpace and Physics

Private Lunar Lander Lost Communication And Likely Crashed On The Moon

clockApr 26 2023
share300
"Potentially Hazardous" Asteroid Phaethon's Curious Tail Isn’t What We ThoughtAsteroid 3200 Phaethon gives off material when it approaches the Sun, but it's not what we thought
spaceAstronomy

"Potentially Hazardous" Asteroid Phaethon's Curious Tail Isn’t What We Thought

clockApr 26 2023
share41