Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Saturn's Rings Will Disappear From View In 2025"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

Saturn's Rings Will Disappear From View In 2025

As we approach the day, you’ll be able to see the rings at their… finest.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

comments1Comment
share52Shares
Five views of Saturn, show the rings coming more and more into view as the planet is more and more tilted

Saturn following the ring place crossing in 1996 (bottom left) all the way to 2000, as seen by Hubble. 

Image Credit: NASA and The Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)

Astrophotographers and amateur astronomers this is your 18-month warning that Saturn’s rings are about to disappear from your images of the planet. Due to the tilt of the planet in its orbit around the Sun, Saturn’s iconic rings will be perfectly edge on with our line of sight, disappearing from view.

It might seem very peculiar – after all the rings are enormous. Even if we want to focus on just the brightest, most visible rings of Saturn, they extend from 70,000 to 140,000 kilometers (43,500 to 87,000 miles). In total, they cover an area equivalent to that of 30 Earths.

Advertisement

But while they are vast, they are extremely thin. In proportion, they are thinner than a sheet of paper. They are, in most places, less than 100 meters (300 feet) thick. And from more than 1.2 billion kilometers away (746 million miles), one kilometer is truly nothing.

In August, when Saturn was in opposition, the angle of tilt was about 9 degrees, and it will drop to zero when it gets to March 23, 2025. The edge-on view happens in intervals of 13.7 to 15.7 years, and they are due to the Earth crossing the plane of the rings. Depending on the configuration, one or three crossings can happen in rapid succession.

boook svg

Related Stories

What Are Isotopes’ Half-Lives And Why Do They Matter?arrow
Why Are Sunsets On Mars Blue And Not Red?arrow
NASA’s Lucy Flew Past Its First Asteroid This Week – But Instead Found Twoarrow

For example, the ring plane crossing in the 1990s took place on May 22 and August 10, 1995, and then again on February 11, 1996. But the last one was a single, on September 4, 2009. The next event following 2025 will be a triple one again: October 15, 2038, and then April 1, and July 9, 2039.

Obviously, they are not gone for good. The underside of the rings, which we have not seen for many years will come into view, as well as the planet’s Southern Pole. The maximum inclination it will reach will be in 2032, when the planet will be at 27 degrees with respect to us, truly showing off the rings.

Advertisement

The change in inclination is nothing new, and it has been imaged a lot over the last several decades. It is actually a good opportunity to try and catch the moons of Saturn’s system and get a truly unique view of it – at least for the next decade and a half.

[H/T: Sky at Night]

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • Saturn,

  • Astronomy,

  • Saturn's Rings

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

What Are Isotopes’ Half-Lives And Why Do They Matter?Half-lives, particularly that of carbon-14 have allowed us to establish the ages of bones such as those from this Welsh dig
spacephysics

What Are Isotopes’ Half-Lives And Why Do They Matter?

clock7 hours ago
share13
Why Are Sunsets On Mars Blue And Not Red?NASA's Curiosity Mars rover recorded this view of the Sun setting at the close of the mission's 956th Martian day, or sol (April 15, 2015), from the rover's location in Gale Crater.
spaceAstronomy

Why Are Sunsets On Mars Blue And Not Red?

clock7 hours ago
comments1
share130
NASA’s Lucy Flew Past Its First Asteroid This Week – But Instead Found TwoTwo asteroids against black space. The larger is a diamond-shaped gray dusty rock lit from the right. The smaller, mostly spherical rock is visible behind the larger’s lower right edge.
spaceAstronomy

NASA’s Lucy Flew Past Its First Asteroid This Week – But Instead Found Two

clock12 hours ago
comments1
share120