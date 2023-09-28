Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Saturn’s Rings Might Have Come From The Collision Between Two Icy Moons"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics
clockPUBLISHED

Saturn’s Rings Might Have Come From The Collision Between Two Icy Moons

Supercomputer simulations show that a satellite strike could be the source of Saturn's rings.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

comments1Comment
share34Shares
Still image from a computer simulation of an impact between two icy moons in orbit around Saturn. The collision ejects debris that could evolve into the planet's iconic and remarkably young rings. The simulation used over 30 million particles, colored by their ice or rock material, run using the open source SWIFT simulation code.

Screenshot from one of the simulated scenarios.

Image credit: NASA/Durham University/Glasgow University/Jacob Kegerreis/Luís Teodoro

New supercomputer simulations support the idea that catastrophic satellite destruction is behind the formation of the beautiful rings of Saturn. This new work envisions two moons similar to what smallish Saturnian moons, like Dione and Rhea, look like today. Those moons smashed into each other, releasing a cloud of ice and rocks. And that ice eventually ended up in the rings.

Researchers ran more than 200 different versions of the impact between two such satellites. In a wide range of scenarios, the collision would scatter the right amount of ice around Saturn to create beautiful rings as we see them today.

Advertisement

“This scenario naturally leads to ice-rich rings,” co-author Professor Vincent Eke, from Durham University, said in a statement. “When the icy progenitor moons smash into one another, the rock in the cores of the colliding bodies is dispersed less widely than the overlying ice.”

boook svg

Related Stories

Are We Really All Made Of Stardust?arrow
Possible Hints Of Life Found On Distant Planet – How Excited Should We Be?arrow
Nova, Supernova, Hypernova, Kilonova – What’s The Difference?arrow

Over the last decade or so, it's become clear that Saturn’s incredible ring system is not something the planet was born with. The rings likely formed a few hundred million years ago. An alternative hypothesis suggests that maybe a moon got too close to Saturn, crossing its Roche limit. Beyond that threshold, the planet’s gravity pulled it apart and spread its remains to form the rings.

The collision scenario is a lot more dramatic, of course. The effect of the Sun’s gravity could have created a resonance on these two close moons, leading them to a collision course. The debris would then spread through the system, affecting other moons.

Advertisement

As moons age, they tend to move outwards due to gravitational effects. Rhea orbits just out of the resonance threshold. If Rhea was ancient it must have originated inside it, and it would not have survived the crossing. But it is here, and for the researchers, this indicates that a collision scenario formed the rings and reformed today's moons, even spreading ice to other moons in the system.

“There’s so much we still don’t know about the Saturn system, including its moons that host environments that might be suitable for life,” added Jacob Kegerreis, a research scientist at NASA’s Ames Research Center. “So, it’s exciting to use big simulations like these to explore in detail how they could have evolved.”

The study is published in The Astrophysical Journal.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • Saturn,

  • moons,

  • satellites,

  • Saturn Rings,

  • rhea

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Are We Really All Made Of Stardust?Body surrounded by lots of small dots.
spaceSpace and Physics

Are We Really All Made Of Stardust?

clock12 hours ago
share260
Possible Hints Of Life Found On Distant Planet – How Excited Should We Be?artist’s concept shows what exoplanet K2-18 b could look like based on science data.
spaceAstronomy

Possible Hints Of Life Found On Distant Planet – How Excited Should We Be?

clock16 hours ago
share370
Nova, Supernova, Hypernova, Kilonova – What’s The Difference?The supernova remnant W49B lies 35,000 light-years away in the constellation Aquila. Iron atoms stripped of electrons are a powerful X-ray source there
spaceAstronomy

Nova, Supernova, Hypernova, Kilonova – What’s The Difference?

clockYesterday
comments1
share110