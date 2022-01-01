Rue Harries

Hr Manager

Rue is an HR Manager, and a member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) and the Institute of Leadership and Management (ILM) with over 20 years of experience in recruitment and Human Resources. She is committed to the development and success of businesses through a people centred approach and by facilitating a positive, diverse and inclusive working environment at IFLS. Being of Jamaican heritage and having lived in the USA for much of her life before relocating to the UK, the travel bug has never quite left her and most weekends you'll usually find her exploring various cities across the world.