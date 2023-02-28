Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics

Remains Of Dead American Presidents Will Be Blasted Into Deep Space For Memorial Flight

It's a strange concept, but Celestis believe they are preserving the story of America.

author

Jack Dunhill

author

Jack Dunhill

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

Jack is a Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer for IFLScience, with a degree in Medical Genetics specializing in Immunology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

clockFeb 28 2023, 17:11
share90Shares
hologram DNA strand

The DNA will join the remains of people who worked on Star Trek. Image credit: Pixels Hunter/Shutterstock.com

Buckle up dead American presidents, you’re going to space whether you like it or not. The DNA of four past US presidents will be blasted into deep space as part of a symbolic space burial flight alongside a number of high-flying names, who will all have part of their remains placed in special capsules and sent into solar orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Vulcan rocket. 

The gesture will be carried out by burial company Celestis, which specializes in sending DNA into deep space to join part of a future human colony, as part of a DNA migration method akin to how species once migrated around the earth. 

Advertisement

The DNA that will be present from these flights would be used, according to Celestis, as a method of data storage that would tell the story of America and humans, which future civilizations that settle in deep space could use as biological history books. We’re unsure exactly how these civilizations would locate the floating DNA libraries in the vastness of space, but that’s beside the point. 

Alongside all the things we can currently glean from DNA, Celestis hope that future advances will be able to show the entirety of a person from just their DNA, making small amounts of it a vital information storage method for preserving humanity.  

Related Stories
boook svgLiquid Nitrogen Could Be Used To Keep Astronauts Clean On The Moon
boook svgHumans Really Did Manage To Move A Celestial Body - And By A Fair Bit!
boook svgThe Current Auroras Look Amazing From The Space Station As Well

That’s why soon, remains of George Washington, Ronald Reagan, John F. Kennedy, and Dwight D. Eisenhower will join the DNA and cremated remains of many of the people who worked on Star Trek and be blasted into space for evermore. The presidents will be immortalized in pieces of their hair within the capsules, which contain significant amounts of DNA. 

The Enterprise Flight is due to launch some time in 2023.  

Advertisement

“This flight will indeed go into the history books, and thanks to the DNA presence of historical figures, the Enterprise Flight’s story won’t just end with its entry into a solar orbit,” write Celestis in a blog post

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • DNA,

  • space flight,

  • rocket launch,

  • rocket,

  • space travel,

  • United Launch Alliance,

  • deep space,

  • US President


space

More Space and Physics Stories

Liquid Nitrogen Could Be Used To Keep Astronauts Clean On The MoonAstronaut Alan L. Bean, lunar module pilot, deploys components of the Apollo Lunar Surface Experiments Package (ALSEP) during the first Apollo 12 extravehicular activity (EVA) on the moon. The photo was made by astronaut Charles Conrad Jr., commander, using a 70mm handheld Hasselblad camera modified for lunar surface usage.
spaceSpace and Physics

Liquid Nitrogen Could Be Used To Keep Astronauts Clean On The Moon

clockMar 1 2023
Humans Really Did Manage To Move A Celestial Body - And By A Fair Bit!Dimorphos as seen by DART 11 seconds before impact. Image credit: NASA/Johns Hopkins APL
spaceAstronomy

Humans Really Did Manage To Move A Celestial Body - And By A Fair Bit!

clockMar 1 2023
The Current Auroras Look Amazing From The Space Station As WellLooking out the window of the International Space Station the swirling aurora covers much of the Esarth. The bright light is the Moon, not the Sun
spaceAstronomy

The Current Auroras Look Amazing From The Space Station As Well

clockMar 1 2023