Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals

Redditors Share Their Messed Up Animal Facts

Sure, nature is beautiful. But mostly, it's pure nightmare fuel.

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

clockJan 16 2023, 16:41 UTC
A fish with its mouth held open. Inside is an isopod, acting as its tongue.

Sometimes, if you are a fish, an isopod will eat your tongue and then live in your mouth. Image credit: Galveston Island State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife, Reddit/Shoggy

Nature is weird. One minute it's producing the most adorable panda you've ever seen, the next it throws in a parasite that bites off the tongue of its host, then pretends to be that tongue.

Yes, as beautiful as nature (and evolution) can be, sometimes it can produce some shockers. Redditors have been sharing some of their favorite "f***ed up animal facts" for all to see and then wish that they could unsee. Below are a few of our favorites. As always, we will jump in if anything needs explaining or elaborating.

Advertisement


Yep, this is a thing. In 2015, entomologist Rassim Khelifa saw a dragonfly fall from the sky and crash to the ground during an unwanted mating advance, before pretending to be dead. When Khelifa approached, the dragonfly made a miraculous recovery from death and flew away. Khelifa went on to document the behavior a further 27 times over the next 72 hours, with the female dragonfly successfully convincing the males they were dead an impressive 21 times. 

Again, horribly true. During what can loosely be termed as mating, the male angler fish bites the female and fuses to it, leeching of the female's blood supply and pumping sperm into her.

Related Stories
boook svgAncient Trilobite's Trident Is Earliest Evidence Of Sexual Combat Weaponry
boook svgThe Mystery Of The Modern "London Hammer" Found Encased In Ancient Rock
boook svgHow Much Does A Cloud Weigh?

The male angler fish's organs become useless, except for its testicles, and it shrivels up as it lives the life of a sexual parasite. On the upside, at least it has company. Females have been known to have up to eight shriveled sperm males attached to them at any one time.

Advertisement


Sorry, but you can even watch this one. The orcas turn the sharks upside down, immobilizing them and even drowning them, as the sharks rely on constantly swimming with their mouths open in order to get oxygen flowing through their gills. In the orcas' defence, great white shark livers are oil-rich and full of nutrients.


It's worse than that. Lobsters pee out of their faces onto another lobster's face in order to make them horny. The pee contains pheromones which lets the male know that it is mating time for the female.

Yep, this is also true. The two fight, using their penises, attempting to inseminate the other. The advantage is that they will pass on their genes, without having to expend energy growing and laying the eggs.

Advertisement


This is also true. Koalas are as stupid as they are cute. Their smooth brains mean they "lack higher-level recognition and understanding that many other animals have," according to the University of Melbourne. As pointed out, if you take eucalyptus leaves – koalas' main food source, which they eat constantly – and put them on a plate instead of a tree, they won't know what the hell they are looking at.

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • facts,

  • Reddit,

  • animal facts,

  • weird and wonderful

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy

nature

More Nature Stories

Ancient Trilobite's Trident Is Earliest Evidence Of Sexual Combat Weaponrytrilobite sexual weaponry
natureanimals

Ancient Trilobite's Trident Is Earliest Evidence Of Sexual Combat Weaponry

clockJan 16 2023
The Mystery Of The Modern "London Hammer" Found Encased In Ancient RockA modern-looking hammer, encased in rock.
natureNature

The Mystery Of The Modern "London Hammer" Found Encased In Ancient Rock

clockJan 16 2023
How Much Does A Cloud Weigh?Low angle view of two people sitting on a park bench on top of a dike in the Netherlands looking in invisible distance with large cumulus clouds above in otherwise blue sky
natureplanet earth

How Much Does A Cloud Weigh?

clockJan 16 2023