Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics

Reddit Makes Unsettling Discovery: Seinfeld's Apartment Defies The Laws Of Physics

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

clockPublished
comments31Comments
share3.7kShares
Seinfeld chilling in his unholy department

Seinfeld chilling in his unholy apartment that defies the laws of physics. Image credit: Jason Carlin/Flickr.com/IFLScience (CC by 2.0)

The apartment from Friends comes under a lot of scrutiny for being incredibly large, despite the occupants being largely unemployed or on a waiting staff's salary for much of the first few seasons. The same goes for Frasier, the Big Bang Theory, and Sex and the City; basically, all sitcoms are set in an alternative reality where nobody has to make any money to pay extortionate rents.

However, Seinfeld went one step further, according to a recent Reddit find, given that it's apparently set in a world in which the laws of physics don't apply to real estate. Throughout nine seasons, it appears that Jerry, Elaine, George, and Kramer didn't notice that when they walked out of Jerry's apartment and turned right through the corridor, they then proceeded to walk through the space that their kitchen was supposed to occupy.

Advertisement
-

Before you say it, no the corridor doesn't just bend. There are many scenes set in the hallway that show it goes right through where the kitchen was supposed to be.

-

People were alarmed and, of course, made a lot of references to Bizarro World, or pointed out similarities to the Overlook Hotel in Stanley Kubrick's The Shining.

-
-

In many people's minds, Seinfeld has become a horror show. Well, even more so.

-

"I think you need to delete this post and..... Just back away. You don't need to know the truth," one user wrote in response. "Just delete it and they'll pretend you never posted it."

-

A 3D tour shows the inside. It would break time and space to show the outside.

Obviously, the weird layout is surely a production error, but it nevertheless places the sitcom in a world where the laws of physics don't apply, and they were too preoccupied with contests to see who can go the longest without masturbating and soup nazis to notice.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

NASA Locks Four Volunteers Inside Mars Simulation For A YearTwo bedrooms inside the Mars simulation habitat.
spaceAstronomy

NASA Locks Four Volunteers Inside Mars Simulation For A Year

clockJun 27 2023
New Phase Of Matter Discovered In Quantum "Musical Chairs" Setupvisualizattion of a series of waves
spacephysics

New Phase Of Matter Discovered In Quantum "Musical Chairs" Setup

clockJun 27 2023
Special Carbon Molecule Spotted By JWST In The Orion Nebula For The First TimeTwo different portion of the nebula are seen overimposed with a smoky composition, a few bright stars are also visible.
spaceAstronomy

Special Carbon Molecule Spotted By JWST In The Orion Nebula For The First Time

clockJun 27 2023