Reddit Makes Unsettling Discovery: Seinfeld's Apartment Defies The Laws Of Physics

The apartment from Friends comes under a lot of scrutiny for being incredibly large, despite the occupants being largely unemployed or on a waiting staff's salary for much of the first few seasons. The same goes for Frasier, the Big Bang Theory, and Sex and the City; basically, all sitcoms are set in an alternative reality where nobody has to make any money to pay extortionate rents.

However, Seinfeld went one step further, according to a recent Reddit find, given that it's apparently set in a world in which the laws of physics don't apply to real estate. Throughout nine seasons, it appears that Jerry, Elaine, George, and Kramer didn't notice that when they walked out of Jerry's apartment and turned right through the corridor, they then proceeded to walk through the space that their kitchen was supposed to occupy.

Advertisement Advertisement

-

Before you say it, no the corridor doesn't just bend. There are many scenes set in the hallway that show it goes right through where the kitchen was supposed to be.

-

People were alarmed and, of course, made a lot of references to Bizarro World, or pointed out similarities to the Overlook Hotel in Stanley Kubrick's The Shining.

-

-

In many people's minds, Seinfeld has become a horror show. Well, even more so.

-

"I think you need to delete this post and..... Just back away. You don't need to know the truth," one user wrote in response. "Just delete it and they'll pretend you never posted it."

-

A 3D tour shows the inside. It would break time and space to show the outside.

Obviously, the weird layout is surely a production error, but it nevertheless places the sitcom in a world where the laws of physics don't apply, and they were too preoccupied with contests to see who can go the longest without masturbating and soup nazis to notice.