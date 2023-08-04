Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

You can also addnewsletters@iflscience.comto your safe senders list to ensure you never miss a message from us.

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Record Ultra-Long Gamma-Ray Burst Set Off Telescope Twice – And The Reason Is Cataclysmic"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

Record Ultra-Long Gamma-Ray Burst Set Off Telescope Twice – And The Reason Is Cataclysmic

The curious event is the most distant ultra-long gamma-ray burst ever detected.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

share48Shares
n this artist's concept, pale concentric arcs illustrate gravitational waves produced as orbiting neutron stars merged. The event also formed near-light-speed particle jets that emitted gamma rays. In 2017, both signals were detected from the same source for the first time.

An interrupted ultra-long gamma-ray burst is telling astronomers something about the source of these extreme events.

Image Credit: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/CI Lab

Gamma-ray bursts are incredible releases of energy. Some last for a fraction of a second, caused by the merger of neutron stars, while others last for many seconds and some even for minutes. These last ones are ultra-long gamma-ray bursts and are defined by a duration of more than 1,000 seconds, which is almost 17 minutes. Among those, an event recorded last year has puzzled scientists – because it triggered the telescopes that try to catch such events twice.

The event is called GRB 220627A and lasted for 1,095 seconds. Nothing too unusual there. But during the burst, there was a gap of about 600 seconds. The burst flashed into existence for a few minutes, disappeared for 10, and reappeared. The appearance and disappearance of the event set off the automatic system that looks for these events, but the observations are consistent with having the same origin.

Advertisement

The light of this event traveled for 11.6 billion years, making this the most distant ultra-long gamma-ray burst ever recorded. Researchers were also able to follow up on the event with different telescopes studying the afterglow of such an event. The question they wanted to answer is this: Are long and ultra-long gamma-ray bursts formed by the same event?

Over 70 percent of all gamma-ray bursts are in these two categories. The assumption is that they are produced by supernovae. And yet, recently, a neutron star merger was seen responsible for a minute-long gamma-ray burst. Something that was not expected to happen.

This has brought a little bit of chaos to the discipline. But it is good to question assumptions when new data comes in. Based on the evidence collected in this work, ultra-long gamma-ray bursts are also caused by supernovae – they only last longer than regular ones for yet-to-be-understood reasons.

The most interesting part, though, might be about the interruption in the signals. This is not the only interrupted event ever recorded. There are a few more in the data and the working hypothesis is this. A massive star goes supernova, leaving behind a magnetar, a neutron star with an enormous magnetic field. This ultra-dense object releases a powerful magnetic jet that produces the gamma-ray. But the magnetar is too heavy to be stable and collapses further into a black hole releasing a second slower jet producing the second weaker burst.

Advertisement

Another possibility is that the jet was rotating out of view, but the team seems to be skeptical of this because the scenarios where that would work best have much shorter quiescent periods. There is clearly so much more to learn about these extreme events.

The findings are accepted for publication in Astronomy & Astrophysics and are available at arXiv.

[H/T: Universe Today]

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • black hole,

  • magnetar,

  • gamma ray burst,

  • Astronomy,

  • ultra-long gamma-ray burst

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

People Are Just Learning The Difference Between White, Pink, And Brown NoiseAnalog TV Static Distortion Noise
spacephysics

People Are Just Learning The Difference Between White, Pink, And Brown Noise

clock3 hours ago
share15
A Self-Healing Metal Has Been Discovered For The First TimeWhen placed under strain at Sandia National Laboratories in the direction of the red arrows a fissure formed along the green that then healed over
spacephysics

A Self-Healing Metal Has Been Discovered For The First Time

clock20 hours ago
share240
First Giant Solar Eruption To Hit Earth, The Moon, And Mars At Once RecordedAn image of the Sun in extreme ultraviolet showing many active regions on its surface
spaceAstronomy

First Giant Solar Eruption To Hit Earth, The Moon, And Mars At Once Recorded

clock21 hours ago
share130