Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy

Record-Breaking Closest Black Hole To Earth Discovered

The extreme object might be relatively close, but it is still a long way away.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockNov 4 2022, 16:31 UTC
A concept art of a big bright yellow star and in the near background a black hole
Artist's impression of the binary system where a stellar black hole has been discovered. Image credit: International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/J. da Silva/Spaceengine/M. Zamani

An international group of astronomers has determined the closest black hole to Earth. And, it is orbited by a star similar to our Sun, the first time such a binary system has been discovered in our galaxy. The object, known as Gaia BH1, is located 1,600 light-years away, and it has a mass about 10 times that of our Sun.

Black holes such as this are known as stellar-mass black holes. Their masses are at most 100 times that of our Sun and they were created in catastrophic supernova explosions. About 100 million of these objects should exist in the Milky Way, but only a few have been discovered. Among them, almost all are actively feeding, stealing material from a companion star, and releasing a large amount of X-rays.

Advertisement

But Gaia BH1 is different. It is not stealing anything from its stellar companion, so it is considered dormant. The object was originally spotted by the European Space Agency’s Gaia spacecraft. Gaia captured peculiar irregularities in the companion star. Follow-up observations with the International Gemini Observatory expanded on the readings of the star's motions and confirmed that it is likely to orbit a black hole.

“Take the Solar System, put a black hole where the Sun is, and the Sun where the Earth is, and you get this system,” lead author Kareem El-Badry, an astrophysicist at the Center for Astrophysics, Harvard & Smithsonian, and the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy, said in a statement. “While there have been many claimed detections of systems like this, almost all these discoveries have subsequently been refuted. This is the first unambiguous detection of a Sun-like star in a wide orbit around a stellar-mass black hole in our galaxy.”

Related Stories
boook svgThis Could Be One Of The Last Images Ever Taken By NASA’s InSight
boook svgBlack Holes Can Apparently Have Two Different Masses At Once
boook svgMars Appears To Have A Bad Case Of Acne

The team considers this detection unambiguous after years of hunting for dormant black holes. And while the data appears solid, it is not clear exactly how this system came to be. The binary system ought to have been made by a massive star about 20 times the size of our Sun, orbited by the Sun-like companion we can still observe.

Advertisement

That massive star would have evolved into a super red giant star in a matter of millions of years. The outer layer of that star would have engulfed its companion, before the fateful collapse and subsequent explosion of the supernova. How the companion survived all that is a mystery, suggesting that we may not have a complete understanding of how black hole binaries form and evolve.

“It is interesting that this system is not easily accommodated by standard binary evolution models,” concluded El-Badry. “It poses many questions about how this binary system was formed, as well as how many of these dormant black holes there are out there.”

The work was published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • black hole,

  • stars,

  • binary system,

  • Astronomy,

  • Gaia

space

More Space and Physics Stories

This Could Be One Of The Last Images Ever Taken By NASA’s InSight the seismometer is a semispherical device on the sandy surface of mars
spaceAstronomy

This Could Be One Of The Last Images Ever Taken By NASA’s InSight

clockNov 4 2022
Black Holes Can Apparently Have Two Different Masses At OnceAn AI-created impression of a quantized black hole. Image Credit: NightCafe Creator AI
spacephysics

Black Holes Can Apparently Have Two Different Masses At Once

clockNov 4 2022
Mars Appears To Have A Bad Case Of AcneNo need to reach for the benzoyl peroxide, but this still isn’t what you probably think it is. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona
spaceAstronomy

Mars Appears To Have A Bad Case Of Acne

clockNov 4 2022