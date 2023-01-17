Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth

Rare Genetic Liver Condition Could Be Treated With New Drug

The drug reversed liver damage and improved survival in zebrafish, and researchers hope it could soon make its way into human trials.

author

Maddy Chapman

Copy Editor and Staff Writer

clockJan 17 2023, 15:47 UTC
share1Shares
Healthy human liver illustration

Alagille syndrome affects various organs but most notably the liver. Image credit: Explode/Shutterstock.com

Alagille syndrome, a rare and potentially fatal genetic condition primarily affecting the liver, currently has no known cure and limited treatment options – but that may not be the case for too much longer, as researchers are hard at work investigating a new potential therapy. In a study in zebrafish, they’ve demonstrated the ability of a drug to reverse liver damage caused by the disease, which could, they hope, transform its treatment.

“Alagille syndrome is widely considered an incurable disease, but we believe we’re on the way to changing that,” Associate Professor Duc Dong, who lead the research, said in a statement.

Advertisement

Over 4,000 babies are born with Alagille syndrome each year. The condition is related to a mutation of the JAG1 gene: this can be inherited from a parent or be a new mutation. Alagille syndrome affects many different parts of the body including the heart, eyes, face, skeleton, blood vessels, and kidneys, but it particularly affects the liver. 

Typically, a person with the condition has too few bile ducts, which carry bile out of the liver. With fewer than normal, bile can build up and cause damage. Ultimately, it can result in liver failure, meaning children with Alagille syndrome often require liver transplants. With donors in short supply, this isn’t always a viable option. Without a transplant, there's a 75 percent mortality rate by late adolescence.

Related Stories
boook svgThe Worst Places To Shelter From A Nuclear Bomb, According To Science
boook svgAntidepressants Should Never Be Quit Cold Turkey, Say New Guidelines
boook svgA Newfound Brain Network Could Be A Missing Link Between Psychiatric Illnesses

The new drug, called NoRA1, targets the Notch pathway – a key signaling pathway that is impeded in people with Alagille syndrome. By activating it, NoRA1 could, in theory, restore liver health by triggering duct cells to regenerate and repopulate the liver. 

Advertisement

This, the researchers found, appears to be the case in zebrafish models of the disease.

“The liver is well known for its great capacity to regenerate, but this doesn’t happen in most children with Alagille syndrome because of compromised Notch signaling,” said first author Chengjian Zhao. “Our research suggests that nudging the Notch pathway up with a drug could be enough to restore the liver’s normal regenerative potential.”

The drug also improved the fish’s chances of survival.

Advertisement

Of course, it’s a bit of a leap to assume success in fish also means success in humans, but the study authors are optimistic that their research is headed in the right direction. They are now testing NoRA1 on “mini livers” grown in the lab from stem cells of patients with Alagille syndrome and hope to test the drug in humans in the not-too-distant future.

“We aim to advance this drug into clinical trials, and our results demonstrate its effectiveness for the first time,” Dong added. “I’m optimistic that this will be an effective therapeutic for Alagille syndrome.”

The study is published in PNAS.

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth
  • tag

  • genetics,

  • liver,

  • health,

  • liver damage


health

More Health and Medicine Stories

The Worst Places To Shelter From A Nuclear Bomb, According To Sciencenuclear bomb shelter
healthhealth

The Worst Places To Shelter From A Nuclear Bomb, According To Science

clockJan 17 2023
share170
Antidepressants Should Never Be Quit Cold Turkey, Say New Guidelineswoman holding antidepressants
healthHealth and Medicine

Antidepressants Should Never Be Quit Cold Turkey, Say New Guidelines

clockJan 17 2023
share88
A Newfound Brain Network Could Be A Missing Link Between Psychiatric Illnessesillustration of neural network in the brain
healthneuroscience

A Newfound Brain Network Could Be A Missing Link Between Psychiatric Illnesses

clockJan 17 2023
share25