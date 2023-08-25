Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Quantum Entanglement Waves Detected For The First Time"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
clockPUBLISHED

Quantum Entanglement Waves Detected For The First Time

A quasiparticle made of entangled electrons was created in a special artificial material.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Artistic illustration depicts magnetic excitations of cobalt-phthalocyanine molecules, where entangled electrons propagate into triplons.

Artistic illustration depicts magnetic excitations of cobalt-phthalocyanine molecules, where entangled electrons propagate into triplons.

Image Credit: Jose Lado/Aalto University

For the first time, researchers have been able to track the behavior of triplons, a quasi-particle created between entangled electrons. They are very tricky to study and they do not form in conventional magnetic material. Now, researchers have been able to detect them for the first time using real-space measurements.

Quasi particles are not real particles. They form in specific interactions, but for as long as that interaction lasts they behave like a particle. The interaction in this case is the entanglement of two electrons. This pair can be entangled in a singlet state or a triplet state, and the triplon comes from the latter interaction.

Advertisement

To get the triplon in the first place, the team used small organic molecules called cobalt-phthalocyanine. What makes the molecule interesting is that it possesses a frontier electron. Now, don’t go picture some gunslinger particle – a frontier electron is simply an electron on the highest-energy occupied orbital.

The team packed these molecules in a very small space, which forces the frontier electrons to interact together. From the outside, the team can see the joint behavior of the electrons, as they act as a triplon.

boook svg

Related Stories

Reports Of Einstein And Newton’s Gravity Theories' Deaths Have Been Greatly Exaggeratedarrow
Tiny Plasma Jets Might Be The Source Of The Mysterious Solar Windarrow
Pluto Stopped Being A Planet 17 Years Ago Today. Why?arrow

“Using very simple molecular building blocks, we are able to engineer and probe this complex quantum magnet in a way that has never been done before, revealing phenomena not found in its independent parts,” study author Robert Drost, from Aalto University, said in a statement. ”While magnetic excitations in isolated atoms have long been observed using scanning tunnelling spectroscopy, it has never been accomplished with propagating triplons.”

These kinds of quasiparticles need to be created by clever setups. You wouldn’t find them in natural compounds, so it is necessary to develop artificial material inside which quasiparticles can arise and can also interact in a way that can be measured.

Advertisement

“These materials are very complex. They give you very exciting physics, but the most exotic ones are also challenging to find and study. So, we are trying a different approach here by building an artificial material using individual components,” added study author Professor Peter Liljeroth, head of the Atomic Scale physics research group at Aalto University.

By forcing together the cobalt-phthalocyanine molecules in such a way, the team created an artificial material. Still, as materials go this was pretty simple, so they ramped up complexity. The work showed that the triplons can traverse molecular networks. There were entanglement waves moving through this, and they could be measured.

“We show that we can create an exotic quantum magnetic excitation in an artificial material. This strategy shows that we can rationally design material platforms that open up new possibilities in quantum technologies,” added study author Assistant Professor Jose Lado, also from Aalto University.

The findings are published in Physical Review Letters.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
  • tag

  • physics,

  • quantum entanglement,

  • quantum,

  • triplon,

  • artificial material

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Reports Of Einstein And Newton’s Gravity Theories' Deaths Have Been Greatly ExaggeratedA 3D rendeing of a beautiful exoplanet, part of an alien binary star system with a red and blue star at either side of the planet.
spaceAstronomy

Reports Of Einstein And Newton’s Gravity Theories' Deaths Have Been Greatly Exaggerated

clock4 hours ago
share67
Tiny Plasma Jets Might Be The Source Of The Mysterious Solar WindThe Sun's south pole as imaged by EUI on March 30, 2022 in unprecedented resolution.
spaceAstronomy

Tiny Plasma Jets Might Be The Source Of The Mysterious Solar Wind

clock21 hours ago
share61
Pluto Stopped Being A Planet 17 Years Ago Today. Why?Pluto's iconc heart-shaped feature is called Tombaugh Regio
spaceAstronomy

Pluto Stopped Being A Planet 17 Years Ago Today. Why?

clockYesterday
comments1
share1.2k