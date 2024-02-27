Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Pythagoras’ Ideas About “Perfect” Musical Harmony Are Not Quite Right After All

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Pythagoras’ Ideas About “Perfect” Musical Harmony Are Not Quite Right After All

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

humansHumanshumanspsychology
clockPUBLISHED

Pythagoras’ Ideas About “Perfect” Musical Harmony Are Not Quite Right After All

At least we’ll always have triangles.

Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Editor and Staff Writer

Laura is an editor and staff writer at IFLScience. She obtained her Master's in Experimental Neuroscience from Imperial College London.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editor and Staff Writer

Edited by Francesca Benson
author

Francesca Benson

Copy Editor and Staff Writer

Francesca Benson is a Copy Editor and Staff Writer with a MSci in Biochemistry from the University of Birmingham.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

share1Shares
close up of hands as someone writes out music on a sheet of manuscript paper using a quill pen

Many of the underlying principles of musical harmony were thought to be universal, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

Image credit: Dm_Cherry/Shutterstock.com

Pythagoras is famed for the theorem that probably gave you a headache in high school, clever cup designs, and his… erm… unusual beliefs about legumes. But the “father of numbers” had his fingers in all sorts of pies, and one other area where he made great strides was in the world of music. All these centuries later, however, new research is suggesting that Pythagoras’ ideas about musical harmony may not be as universal as once thought.

“Our findings challenge the traditional idea that harmony can only be one way, that chords have to reflect these mathematical relationships. We show that there are many more kinds of harmony out there, and that there are good reasons why other cultures developed them,” explained study co-author Dr Peter Harrison, Director of Cambridge University’s Centre for Music and Science, in a statement.

Advertisement

A lot of Western music theory relies on the idea of “consonance”, of creating combinations of notes that sound pleasant together. Pythagoras identified the link between the ratio of frequencies of musical notes and consonance.

For example, if we play a two-note chord where one of the notes has exactly half or double the frequency of the other, we in the Western world understand this as an octave. The notes sound concordant with each other – nothing is clashing, and the sound is perceived as pleasant.

Different ratios produce other intervals that are considered consonant, such as the perfect fifth (3:2 ratio). But whilst a lot of the music we know has been built on these principles, in reality it seems humans prefer things to be a little rougher round the edges.

Through online behavioral experiments with over 4,000 people from the US and South Korea, the researchers gathered data on how people perceive the pleasantness of different chords.

Advertisement

“We prefer slight amounts of deviation. We like a little imperfection because this gives life to the sounds, and that is attractive to us,” Harrison said.

As well as this, a lot of these traditional ideas about harmony simply don’t apply when we look at instruments that are less familiar to Western musicians. The team focused particularly on the bonang, an instrument comprising a collection of small gongs that forms part of the traditional Indonesian percussion ensemble gamelan.  

close up of bonang player in a Gamelan orchestra at Kraton Yogyakarta, Indonesia
A musician playing the bonang in a gamelan performance in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.
Image credit: aditya_frzhm/Shutterstock.com


“When we use instruments like the bonang, Pythagoras's special numbers go out the window and we encounter entirely new patterns of consonance and dissonance. The shape of some percussion instruments means that when you hit them, and they resonate, their frequency components don’t respect those traditional mathematical relationships,” Harrison explained.

“That's when we find interesting things happening.”

Advertisement

While the bonang’s harmonic patterns map perfectly onto the musical scale used in its native Indonesia, the chords it can play cannot be recreated on a Western piano, for instance, because it simply isn’t tuned that way.

But even people who’ve never heard gamelan music before can still appreciate its tonal consonance, as the team discovered, opening up a world of exciting possibilities for composers and musicians to try out new combinations of instruments and sounds.  

“Quite a lot of pop music now tries to marry Western harmony with local melodies from the Middle East, India, and other parts of the world,” Harrison explained.

“Musicians and producers might be able to make that marriage work better if they took account of our findings and considered changing the ‘timbre’, the tone quality, by using specially chosen real or synthesized instruments. Then they really might get the best of both worlds: harmony and local scale systems.”

Advertisement

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumanshumanspsychology
  • tag

  • music,

  • psychology,

  • math,

  • mathematics,

  • melody,

  • tune,

  • pythagoras

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

The World’s First Cities May Have Been Free Of Social Inequalityillustration of Trypillia settlement
humansancient ancestors

The World’s First Cities May Have Been Free Of Social Inequality

clock1 hour ago
comments1
share2
SS Nemesis: Ship Lost Over A Century Ago Found On Edge Of Continental ShelfThe anchor of SS Nemesis.
humansHumans

SS Nemesis: Ship Lost Over A Century Ago Found On Edge Of Continental Shelf

clock22 hours ago
comments1
share120
Ancient 4,750-Year-Old Megalith Discovered On Peruvian MountainCallacpuma plaza in northern Andes
humansancient ancestors

Ancient 4,750-Year-Old Megalith Discovered On Peruvian Mountain

clockYesterday
share66