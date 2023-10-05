Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Audience Members At Classical Music Gigs Can Physically Sync Up"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

humansHumans
clockPUBLISHED

Audience Members At Classical Music Gigs Can Physically Sync Up

Listening to live music can be a whole-body experience, and it turns out you might even be sharing that experience with your neighbor.

Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Editor and Staff Writer

Laura is an editor and staff writer at IFLScience. She obtained her Master's in Experimental Neuroscience from Imperial College London.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editor and Staff Writer

share62Shares
a string quintet plays on stage with silhouetted audience members watching

Ensemble Epitaph, one of the string quintets that performed in the concerts included in the study.

Image credit: © Foto Phil Dera

Nothing feels quite like the shared experience of hearing live music in a room full of other people. But new research is demonstrating how that experience may go far beyond how we feel, by showing how physiological processes can sync up across audience members at a classical music concert.

The study, led by Wolfgang Tschacher from the University of Bern in Switzerland, analyzed 132 audience members across three concerts given by string quintets in Berlin, Germany. The repertoire was the same across all the concerts: Beethoven’s Op. 104 in C minor, a piece called Epitaphs by contemporary Australian composer Brett Dean, and Johannes Brahms’ Op. 111 in G major. Each piece represents a different musical style. 

Advertisement

Before and after each concert, the participants were asked to complete questionnaires about their personality traits and mood. During the performance, they wore wearable sensors to measure their heart rate, breathing, and the electrical conductivity of their skin, which is a measure of excitement.

As well as this, the researchers had cameras trained on the audience from above to monitor the participants’ movements.

audience members wearing face coverings have physiological sensors attached to them by researchers
Audience members get prepped for the concert by having wearable sensors attached to them.
Image credit: © Foto Phil Dera


The hypothesis was that all of these physiological parameters would synchronize across the participants as they experienced the music, and that there would be some association with the listeners’ personality traits. This kind of synchronization has been observed in humans during social interactions, and previous research had hinted that listening to music would have the same effect, but this was one of the first projects to study this effect specifically in concert audiences.

In their paper, the authors write that “substantial evidence of physiological and movement synchrony between audience members was found.” The greatest level of synchronization was in breathing rates, although all of the physiological parameters were affected apart from patterns of inhaling and exhaling. Body movements were also synchronized, despite the fact that the audience members were seated in dimmed lighting and distanced from each other due to COVID protocols in place at the time. 

Advertisement

When they looked at the personality questionnaire date, the team found that those who scored more highly for agreeableness or openness were more likely to become synchronized with their fellow audience members, while the opposite was true for those with more neurotic or extroverted traits. This makes sense when you consider that traits of agreeableness and openness are often associated with people who are sociable and trusting of others.

The authors suggested that extroverted people could be placing more emphasis on the social experience of being with people, rather than the music itself, possibly explaining why they were less likely to synchronize.

There were some limitations to the data collection because the researchers prioritized comfort over the quality of the information gathered – a fair trade-off since the participants had to sit through an entire concert wearing a selection of sensors. However, the authors do note that this compromised some of the data, particularly that of heart rate. They suggest that future research could partially correct these issues with more careful placement of the wearables.

Music has long been an essential feature of humanity. It evokes memories; it can change the physical structure of our brains; and although tales of it leading to madness are apocryphal, it can certainly transport us to another time and place. When we experience music alongside other people, its effects are magnified and shared – as this research demonstrates, at least for some of us, in a very real way.

Advertisement

The study is published in the journal Scientific Reports

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumans
  • tag

  • music,

  • movement,

  • breathing,

  • heart rate,

  • human body,

  • physiology,

  • classical music,

  • concert

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

Earliest Human Footprints In North America Verified At 23,000 Years Oldhuman footprints at the study site in White Sands National Park, New Mexico.
humansHumans

Earliest Human Footprints In North America Verified At 23,000 Years Old

clock9 hours ago
share210
Over 10,000 Ancient Human Structures Could Be Hidden In The Amazon BasinAn areal photo of a cleared field on the edge of the forest showing distinct square indents in the earth where humans have previously built structures. There are two large squares - one larger than the other - connected by what looks like a channel running between them.
humansancient ancestors

Over 10,000 Ancient Human Structures Could Be Hidden In The Amazon Basin

clock9 hours ago
share120
First Modern Humans Out Of Africa Didn’t Have To Swim Or FloatWhen humans first left Africa places like Wadi Gharandal were much more inviting, and likely offered the path out
humansancient ancestors

First Modern Humans Out Of Africa Didn’t Have To Swim Or Float

clock13 hours ago
share5