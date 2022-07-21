US President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement from the White House on July 21, 2022. The 79-year-old leader is reportedly experiencing "very mild symptoms" and has begun taking Paxlovid, an antiviral treatment for COVID-19 authorized by the FDA.

Biden, who is fully vaccinated against the virus and has had two boosters, plans to carry out all of his duties from isolation in the White House.

"Consistent with White House protocol for positive COVID cases, which goes above and beyond CDC guidance, he will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work," said Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.