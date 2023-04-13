Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals

Powerful Slurpy Seahorses Suck Up Their Prey In A Fraction Of A Second

Mirror mirror on the wall, who is the slurpiest of them all?

author

Eleanor Higgs

author

Eleanor Higgs

Creative Services Assistant

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Creative Services Assistant

clockPublished
Close up a seahorse head and snout in black and white. Red arrows indicate the direction of movement.

The slurp they never saw coming. Image Credit: Avidan, C., et al., 2023 (CC BY 4.0)

The animal kingdom is full of species with the muscle power to make rapid movements. Some species have even evolved latch-mediated spring-actuated (LaMSA) mechanisms that help them move even faster, letting them catch prey, jump higher, and close their jaws faster than ever. These types of LaMSA actions are usually found in invertebrates but now a new vertebrate has joined the list in the form of some seriously slurpy seahorses.

These LaMSA actions work like those children’s toys where a slow movement is used to load an elastic part before the tension is abruptly released. Syngnathiformes, the animal order that includes seahorses, pipefishes, and snipefishes, capture prey using a technique known as “pivot feeding”. This means the head of a seahorse can be turned upwards towards a prey item within a matter of milliseconds. However just turning to be near the prey is not quite enough, the seahorses also need to be able to rapidly slurp the prey into their snouts to avoid them escaping.

Advertisement

Seahorses feed by a method similar to sucking up food in a vacuum cleaner known as suction flow. The team found that to be successful during prey capture, the seahorses had to simultaneously use the pivot feeding technique and generate a suction flow allowing them to slurp up their prey. 

They discovered that the suction flows are eight times faster than expected based on the size of the seahorse snouts. They also identified that seahorse suction flow peaks around 2.1 milliseconds, with pivot feeding peaking at an extremely fast 2.5 milliseconds. The bluegill (Lepomis macrochirus), by contrast, has a suction flow peaking at 33 milliseconds. Loser.

Related Stories
boook svgThe Crab Hacker Barnacle Moves Into Crustaceans And Changes Their Sex
boook svgWorld's Oldest Bat Skeleton Is A New Species Dating Back 52 Million Years
boook svgThe “Phantom Islands” That Appear To Have Vanished Into The Ocean

So how can these super speedy slurpy seahorses achieve these impressive speeds? The team found that the epaxial tendons, which are connected to the supraoccipital bone at the back of the seahorse's head, are primed to recoil fast. The elastic energy is stored in these tendons much like a child’s wind-up toy. This reveals a new LaMSA movement within the seahorses. The team also think that another tendon, called the sternohyoideus tendon, contracts during feeding helping to generate the suction flows. 

Advertisement

Overall, the team conclude that the seahorses are able to slurp their prey especially quickly because two things are able to happen simultaneously thanks to their LaMSA system, which is controlled by two tendons within the head. This is vital for the seahorses because their prey can also escape extremely fast, meaning the seahorses have to turn and slurp faster before the prey can realize what's happening and initiate an escape response.

The paper is published in Proceedings Of The Royal Society B.

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • seahorses


nature

More Nature Stories

The Crab Hacker Barnacle Moves Into Crustaceans And Changes Their Sexcrab hacker barnacle
natureanimals

The Crab Hacker Barnacle Moves Into Crustaceans And Changes Their Sex

clockApr 13 2023
share1
World's Oldest Bat Skeleton Is A New Species Dating Back 52 Million Yearsoldest bat skeleton
natureanimals

World's Oldest Bat Skeleton Is A New Species Dating Back 52 Million Years

clockApr 13 2023
share1
The “Phantom Islands” That Appear To Have Vanished Into The OceanPhoto of a genuine hand drawn world map, it was drawn in 1844 and therefore the countries are named as they were in the 19th century, the staining is a result of natural ageing process
natureplanet earth

The “Phantom Islands” That Appear To Have Vanished Into The Ocean

clockApr 13 2023
share92