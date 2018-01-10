This Is The Porn The World Was Watching In 2017

Forget lab experiments, if you want to get deep and relevant insights into human behavior, just study the porn they watch.

Pornhub has released its impressively extensive 5th annual Year In Review, taking a look at the insane amount of data transferred for masturbatory purposes and analyzing the different trends found within the world's porn-viewing habits.

Well, well, well, what a busy year you guys had. Over 28.5 billion people visited Pornhub last year. In total, 4 million porn videos were uploaded to the site, including 810,000 amateur videos, which equated to 595,482 hours of footage. That means you could start playing all the videos uploaded during 2017 and it wouldn’t stop for 68 years.

The most important fact revealed, scientifically speaking, was that the 2017 August Solar Eclipse had a profound effect on your pornographic perusing. As the solar eclipse crossed over the US, traffic plummeted – especially in states along the path of totality. That's reassuring, I guess?

Pornhub found that their biggest and most defining trends were increased women watching porn, Rick and Morty, and fidget spinners, which for some inexplicable reason had over 2.5 million searches during a 10-day period in May. Search for “porn for women” videos specially made to cater for women’s tastes increased by over 1,400 percent over the course of last year.

Politics also played heavily on the collective conscious of 2017, with Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Melania Trump, and Meghan Markle all making their way into the top searched celebrities.

Pornhub Insights

For the guys, the most searched terms were the unashamedly-Freudian “milf,” “stepmom,” and “mom,” as well as “Japanese,” and "hentai”. For women, it was “lesbian,” “lesbian scissoring,” “threesome,” “hentai,” and “Japanese”. Pornhub’s gay visitors were most into searching for Japanese porn for the second year running, followed by Korean, “straight first time,” “straight friend,” and “black”.

Smartphones and tablets are now the world’s go-to medium to watch porn, accounting for up to 76 percent of the traffic worldwide. In regards to the most popular games console to watch porn through, PlayStation players were the biggest wankers, with 56 percent of the market share.

Some other interesting snippets included Harley Quinn being the most popular character search, characters from Overwatch were the most popular video game characters and most countries have little interest in watching porn on New Year’s Eve. On the other hand, Canada and Australia apparently celebrate their national day with a visit to Pornhub.

For the rest of Pornhub’s extensive year in review, head over to their website (don’t worry if you are at work, it's not NSFW, it just looks like a bunch of studious graphs for afar).