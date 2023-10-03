Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Physics Nobel Prize Awarded For Use Of Tiniest Flashes To Study Electrons"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
clockPUBLISHED

Physics Nobel Prize Awarded For Use Of Tiniest Flashes To Study Electrons

Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, and Anne L’Huillier have received the illustrious award from the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

The Nobel prize medal overlayed over the schematic view of an atom

The award was for a new "imaging tool" using superfast laser pulses. 

Image Credit: Nobel Foundation / Yurchanka Siarhei / Shutterstock.com Modified by IFLScience

The winners of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics are Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, and Anne L’Huillier. The award was given for their discovery of how to generate pulses of light that last for attoseconds – that is one billionth billionth of a second. The prize is worth 11 million Swedish kronor (around 1 million US dollars at the time of publishing), which will be shared equally among the three winners. 

The ratio between one second and an attosecond is the same as the age of the universe and one heartbeat. The winners worked out how to produce flashes of light that can last for such a short fraction of time and also how to measure these intervals. This has opened up a window into studying the behavior of electrons around atoms. 

Advertisement

The attosecond pulses can be created in different ways but they are used a bit like high-speed cameras that record an action in slow-motion (think a bullet flying through the air). The bullet in this case is an electron moving around an atom or in a molecule. By snapping all these photograms, scientists can stitch them together into a coherent movie.

In this movie, researchers can follow the motion of electrons and atoms as they change during a chemical reaction. This is a window into the world of atoms that can provide insights into reactions. Applications range from more control in chemical reactions to understanding peculiar processes like materials going from insulators to conductors. Even understanding biological markers that could indicate cancer, for example, could be helped by these observations. 

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
  • tag

  • nobel prize,

  • electrons,

  • physics,

  • nobel,

  • attosecond physics

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

How To Watch The Ring Of Fire Eclipse Across The United States This MonthThe sun is only visible as a ring, fairly low on the horizon.
spaceAstronomy

How To Watch The Ring Of Fire Eclipse Across The United States This Month

clock14 minutes ago
Mercury Appears To Be ShrinkingThe planet Mercury on a starry background.
spaceAstronomy

Mercury Appears To Be Shrinking

clock1 hour ago
You Could Use A Disco Ball To Watch The “Ring Of Fire” EclipseDisco ball reflecting light around a room
spaceAstronomy

You Could Use A Disco Ball To Watch The “Ring Of Fire” Eclipse

clock2 hours ago