Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth

People With Mental Illness Are Biologically Older Than Peers

The research hints at why mental illness is linked with age-related disease.

author

Jack Dunhill

author

Jack Dunhill

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

Jack is a Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer for IFLScience, with a degree in Medical Genetics specializing in Immunology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

clockPublished
share150Shares
woman looking out a window

Depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder were all implicated. Image Credit: fizkes/Shutterstock.com

New research has shown that people with various different mental disorders have increased biological markers of aging, indicating that they are physically aging at a faster rate.

People with mental illness typically show more age-related disorders and have shortened lifespans, though research until now has failed to highlight exactly why. While severity varies by individual and the mental illness in question, anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and more have been linked to significantly shorter lifespans and the tendency to develop diabetes and heart conditions. The effect is larger for males, who can expect a shorter lifespan of around 10 years, while it is around seven years for women, according to a 2019 study

Advertisement

The new research from King’s College London, presented at the European Congress of Psychiatry, analyzed a huge dataset of 110,780 patients from the UK Biobank and checked for 168 different blood metabolites that act as markers for age. They aimed to identify whether the correlation between a lifetime history of mental illness and a shorter lifespan had a biological basis or could be explained by other means, taking this data and checking it against patient data on mental illness. 

The results showed that people with a history of mental illness had biological metabolite profiles that indicated they were older than they actually were, going some way to explain why they typically show more age-related diseases and die earlier.  

Related Stories
boook svgWHO Announces 8 More Cases Of Highly Fatal Marburg Virus Disease
boook svgThe Only Treatment For Rabies Involves Doctors Almost Killing You
boook svgHigh Blood Pressure Damages Brain Regions Associated With Dementia, World-First Study Finds

“It is now possible to predict people’s age from blood metabolites. We found that, on average, those who had a lifetime history of mental illness had a metabolite profile which implied they were older than their actual age. For example, people with bipolar disorder had blood markers indicating that they were around 2 years older than their chronological age,” said lead researcher Dr Julian Mutz in a statement

The work not only validates existing research into a biological basis for the onset of these diseases as a result of mental illness, but also looks to improve the management of the diseases themselves by possibly treating some of the underlying causes. If the mechanism behind this aging can be identified, it could lead to another treatment avenue for people with mental illnesses. 

Advertisement

“This is an important work as it gives a possible explanation for the higher prevalence of metabolic and age-related diseases in patients with mental illness. Understanding the mechanisms underlying accelerated biological ageing could be crucial for the development of prevention and tailored treatments to address the growing difficulty of an integrated management of these disorders,” said Dr Sara Polett, who was not involved in the work. 

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth
  • tag

  • mental health,

  • biomarkers,

  • mental illness,

  • health,

  • ageing


health

More Health and Medicine Stories

WHO Announces 8 More Cases Of Highly Fatal Marburg Virus Diseaseebola and marburg
healthHealth and Medicine

WHO Announces 8 More Cases Of Highly Fatal Marburg Virus Disease

clockMar 28 2023
share9
The Only Treatment For Rabies Involves Doctors Almost Killing Youcoma
healthneuroscience

The Only Treatment For Rabies Involves Doctors Almost Killing You

clockMar 28 2023
share24
High Blood Pressure Damages Brain Regions Associated With Dementia, World-First Study Finds3d rendering of damaged white matter tracts in four brain images
healthneuroscience

High Blood Pressure Damages Brain Regions Associated With Dementia, World-First Study Finds

clockMar 28 2023
share180