People Are Sharing The Most Random Facts They Know, And They're Brilliant

A viral tweet has people sharing some incredibly random, fascinating, and occasionally eye-opening facts online.

After being prompted by writer Brittany Packnett Cunningham, people started sharing the most random facts they know. Here are some of the best.

This is true of most marsupials. Correspondingly, most male marsupials have a bifurcated penis (or split penis if you're wondering what the hell that means) separated into two columns. Koalas have two lateral vaginas, which lead to separate uteri. A third canal is used for birth.

"Koalas are really really not smart. If you change the form of their food (put eucalyptus on a plate, for example) they will starve to death rather than eat it bc they can't recognize it," one user added.

This is also true. Koalas are dumb as hell. Their smooth brains mean they "lack higher-level recognition and understanding that many other animals have," according to the University of Melbourne. An easy example of this is if you take eucalyptus leaves – koalas' main food source, which they eat constantly – and put them on a plate instead of a tree, they won't know what the hell they are looking at.

They also don't sound anything like what you'd imagine.

Next up we have this parasitic nightmare.

Nature is wild. Sacculina carcini, aka the "crab hacker barnacle", is indeed one of nature's performers of parasitic castration, of which there are distressingly many. This particular species stops regeneration of the host crab's legs, and makes their gonads wither, causing male crabs to develop female sexual characteristics like developing ovarian tissue.

OK, back to a fun one.

In fact, an even more fun way to think about this is that stegosaurus lived on the opposite side of the galaxy to T. Rex.

As you all know, just as the Earth rotates around the Sun, the Sun (with all the planets in tow) rotates around the center of the galaxy. We're moving at around 828,000 kilometers (514,500 miles) per hour, at a distance of about 28,000 light-years from the galactic center. We take around 230 million years (estimates put it somewhere between 225 to 250 million Earth years) to complete an orbit around the galactic center of the Milky Way.

Dinosaurs roamed the Earth for such an unfathomably long time, these two were on opposite sides of the galaxy.

This one's just good to know if you're planning on doing a fraud.

Full disclosure: we failed to find out whether this one is true because it's impossible to Google without putting yourself on an FBI watchlist.

It seems unlikely, though. Super soakers can spray water over large distances, but it doesn't mean you're going to kill someone with a squirt.

Fun fact though, dolphin penises are permanently mostly erect.

Moving swiftly on.

Yep, penguin heart rates drop significantly. Emporer penguins can dive to depths of 564 meters (1,850 feet) and remain underwater for more than 27 minutes without breathing because of this.

This one sounds like the most non-true thing on the list, but it has been found to be true by real scientific studies that pooping puppers prefer to go whilst aligned along the north-south axis. Ergo, in a pinch, you could use a shitting dog as a semi-reliable compass.

Thank you for the facts, Internet, they were indeed random and fun.

Here are some more frivolous ones for your enjoyment. We've hidden one in there that isn't true to keep you on your toes. Stay skeptical, folks.

And finally: "The quacking of a duck does not produce an echo."

This article was originally published in January 2020.