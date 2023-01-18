People Are Sharing Industry Secrets Which Would Cause Chaos If The Public Knew

People are once again sharing secrets from their own area of work, which would cause "general chaos" if the public at large knew about it.

Twitter user mykola first posed the question in 2019, though it has recently resurfaced with new answers.

Below are a few of our favorite sciency and techy answers. We'll jump in if anything needs explaining or elaborating.

Yep, over 175 years after we first started knocking people out with anesthetics, we still don't really know how they work, though we are closing in on those processes.

This is a bit of a problem, known as the replication crisis. According to a survey conducted by Nature in 2016, 70 percent of researchers have tried and failed to reproduce the experiments of other scientists, with over 50 percent saying that they had failed to reproduce their own results.

There are several factors at play, including pressure on academics to "publish or perish" and an environment that rewards scientists publishing novel findings, and not publishing negative results.

Heat death is one possible way the universe will end, but if correct may produce some cool things before it happens.

Well when you put it like that, it sounds bad.