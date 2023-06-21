People Are Only Just Learning How To Use Nasal Sprays Properly

For seasonal allergy sufferers, many mornings start with a squirt up the snoot with a nasal spray. Despite years of expertise in this activity, however, there’s a chance you’re doing it wrong.

If a nasal spray user simply stands upright and pumps the spray in a vertical position, then chances are it’s just hitting the wall of the nose.

The trick is to bend forward, carefully insert the nostril up your nostril, and point it towards your cheek. When you spray, the liquid is sprayed deep into your nasal cavity and your sinuses.

The sinus is positioned under your eyes and behind your cheeks, not above your nose. Image credit: IFLScience



Looking at diagrams of the face’s internal anatomy, you can see the sinus – where you want to spray to end up – is actually located behind the nose, essentially just above the mouth behind the cheekbones. It’s not vertically upright from the nostril.

Once you’ve gone for the bend ‘n’ horizontal spray technique, It’s then advisable to remain bent for at least 30 seconds to ensure the nasal spray isn’t leaking out.

Dr Iman, an allergy and asthma doctor based in Texas, recently posted a video about this technique on his super-informative TikTok and the comments were filled with appreciative allergy sufferers who had no idea about this technique.

He also pointed out three easy ways that may indicate you're using a nasal spray incorrectly. Firstly, if the medicine isn’t working and your symptoms remain, that could be a sign the drug is not being administered properly. Secondly, if you regularly experience nosebleeds after a spray then it could be an indication something isn't right. Thirdly, if you experience a drip down the throat and an unpleasant taste in your mouth after using a nasal spray, then it’s a good hint to reassess your technique.

As ever, though, if you're uncertain about anything to do with your health or medication, then your first port of call should always be your doctor.

The content of this article is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of qualified health providers with questions you may have regarding medical conditions.