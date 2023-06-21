Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicinehealthmedicine

People Are Only Just Learning How To Use Nasal Sprays Properly

And it's blowing their minds (not literally).

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

clockPublished
share11Shares
A man with allergies on a pink background sneezing with a nasal spray up his nose

Achoo! Just over 25 percent of adults in the US have a seasonal allergy, according to the CDC.

Image credit: Cast Of Thousands/Shutterstock.com

For seasonal allergy sufferers, many mornings start with a squirt up the snoot with a nasal spray. Despite years of expertise in this activity, however, there’s a chance you’re doing it wrong. 

If a nasal spray user simply stands upright and pumps the spray in a vertical position, then chances are it’s just hitting the wall of the nose. 

Advertisement

The trick is to bend forward, carefully insert the nostril up your nostril, and point it towards your cheek. When you spray, the liquid is sprayed deep into your nasal cavity and your sinuses. 

Diagram of a face using nasal spray, spraying horizontally to enter sinsus.
The sinus is positioned under your eyes and behind your cheeks, not above your nose.
Image credit: IFLScience


Looking at diagrams of the face’s internal anatomy, you can see the sinus – where you want to spray to end up – is actually located behind the nose, essentially just above the mouth behind the cheekbones. It’s not vertically upright from the nostril. 

Related Stories
boook svgWhy Do We Almost Never Hear About Heart Cancer?
boook svgY Chromosome Loss Could Drive Cancer Growth In Males
boook svgTori Bowie Died From Eclampsia: What Is This Serious Pregnancy Complication?

Once you’ve gone for the bend ‘n’ horizontal spray technique, It’s then advisable to remain bent for at least 30 seconds to ensure the nasal spray isn’t leaking out.

Dr Iman, an allergy and asthma doctor based in Texas, recently posted a video about this technique on his super-informative TikTok and the comments were filled with appreciative allergy sufferers who had no idea about this technique. 

He also pointed out three easy ways that may indicate you're using a nasal spray incorrectly. Firstly, if the medicine isn’t working and your symptoms remain, that could be a sign the drug is not being administered properly. Secondly, if you regularly experience nosebleeds after a spray then it could be an indication something isn't right. Thirdly, if you experience a drip down the throat and an unpleasant taste in your mouth after using a nasal spray, then it’s a good hint to reassess your technique.

As ever, though, if you're uncertain about anything to do with your health or medication, then your first port of call should always be your doctor. 

The content of this article is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of qualified health providers with questions you may have regarding medical conditions.  

ARTICLE POSTED IN

healthHealth and Medicinehealthmedicine
  • tag

  • medicine,

  • hay fever,

  • allergy,

  • nasal cavity,

  • nasal spray

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

Why Do We Almost Never Hear About Heart Cancer?3d rendered illustration of heart attack and heart disease 3D illustration
healthhealth

Why Do We Almost Never Hear About Heart Cancer?

clockJun 21 2023
share11
Y Chromosome Loss Could Drive Cancer Growth In Malesy chromosome
healthmedicine

Y Chromosome Loss Could Drive Cancer Growth In Males

clockJun 21 2023
share37
Tori Bowie Died From Eclampsia: What Is This Serious Pregnancy Complication?Women's 200m podium with Tori BOWIE (USA) bronze medalist during the 2016 Olympics Athletics held at the Olympic Stadium
healthmedicine

Tori Bowie Died From Eclampsia: What Is This Serious Pregnancy Complication?

clockJun 21 2023
share150