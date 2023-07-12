People Are Not Happy After Learning How Crab Sticks Are Made

Every now and then on the Internet, people discover something about food that you thought everyone already knew. Hey, we're all learning, right? A few months back it was the turn of paprika and allspice, but now it's our old friend the crab stick which is under the spotlight.

A video posted to Reddit shows the process involved at a factory in Thailand, according to the Mirror. Crab sticks, or "seafood sticks" or sometimes "crab-flavored fish sticks" are made from white fish (often pollock) ground up into a paste known as surimi.

"Now I understand why my wife slaps my hand whenever I reach for them in the shop," one Redditor said.

The flavorful paste, which people seem to find unappealing in its unprocessed form, has been a delicacy for around 900 years in Japan. The slightly grey substance, shown in the video from YouTube channel Food Kingdom, is colored white and red and molded into the familiar, peelable sticks we know and love.

People, as usual, are not so keen on knowing how their food gets made. One Redditor called the sticks "basically a hot dog of the sea", while another commented "for a moment I thought they were making tile adhesive."