Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"People Are Hooked Watching The Bottle-Smashing Trend On TikTok – What Can It Tell Us About Our Brain?"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicinehealthneuroscience
clockPUBLISHED

People Are Hooked Watching The Bottle-Smashing Trend On TikTok – What Can It Tell Us About Our Brain?

Brutal or blissful to the ears? Our brains decide.

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Editorial Assistant

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editorial Assistant

share14Shares
Broken glass bottle

The real winner of this trend is the bottled drinks industry.

Image Credit: Marc Roura/Shutterstock.com

If you’ve been on TikTok in the last couple of months, it’s likely you’ll have come across a bottle-smashing video. With a simple concept racking up millions of views, you might be wondering what makes them so appealing. The answer could lie in how human brains process sound.

Bottle-smashing content features an array of satisfying destruction: bottles are rolled down steps, objects are thrown at them, and they’ve even been whacked with a bed of nails. As they meet their explosive fate, bottles can make a whole host of sounds, from gentle thuds to the shattering of glass. This orchestra is often what people find most pleasing; some even experience an autonomous sensory meridian response or ASMR.

Advertisement

As in the clip above, several of the videos that have gone viral mention ASMR in their tags or captions. But what exactly is it and how can bottle-smashing trigger it?

With some likening it to a “head orgasm”, ASMR is usually described as a pleasant tingling sensation that starts on the scalp and can radiate out to the shoulders and spine, making those who experience it feel relaxed. It can be triggered by a variety of sights and sounds, including whispering, tapping, or brushing, with an estimated 20 percent of the population experiencing a response. If you happen to have anxiety, some research also suggests you’re more likely to experience it. 

boook svg

Related Stories

Psilocybin Desynchronizes Important Brain Networks And It Could Explain Its Antidepressant Effectsarrow
Lockdowns, Masks, And Social Distancing "Unequivocally" Help Stop The Spread Of COVIDarrow
Why You Shouldn’t Drink Coffee First Thing In The Morningarrow

Scientists have used a variety of techniques to explore the brain activity underlying ASMR. One study, using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), found that when participants were experiencing ASMR tingles, their brains activated in regions associated with reward and emotional arousal. Another team discovered that ASMR corresponded with lower-frequency electrical activity in the brain, which is often connected with a relaxed state.

As ever on the internet, people will also watch and comment even when they don’t like something. In the case of bottle-smashing, they might be concerned about the waste, or that a bottle didn’t fully break. For those who experience hearing sensitivity, the appearance of a glass bottle atop stairs on their for-you page is a sign to scroll away, else they might become physically uncomfortable.

Advertisement

Hyperacusis, or noise sensitivity, is thought to affect anywhere up to 17.2 percent of the population. Sufferers experience everyday sounds more loudly, to the point where they can be in physical pain. It’s not a stretch to suggest this could make a person irritable, but for some, it can turn into full-on rage. Known as misophonia, hearing or even seeing the actions that make a particular sound, can trigger feelings of anger and disgust.

Back in 2021, researchers uncovered the mechanism in the brain that causes people to become enraged by some sounds, including some of those popular within ASMR, like breathing and eating. If someone’s trigger sound happens to be breaking glass, seeing and/or hearing a bottle-smashing TikTok could activate a specialized part of the brain called the mirror system. 

The mirror system “helps us process movements made by other individuals by activating our own brain in a similar way – as if we were making that movement ourselves,” said study author Sukhbinder Kumar, in a statement.

“We think that in people with misophonia, involuntary overactivation of the mirror system leads to some kind of sense that sounds made by other people are intruding into their bodies, outside of their control,” explained Kumar. It’s this sensation that leads people to feel enraged or repulsed.

Advertisement

For fans of glass-related ASMR, it looks like bottle-smashing TikToks are sticking around for a while. To those who’d rather not come across them – may the algorithm be ever in your favor. 

All “explainer” articles are confirmed by fact checkers to be correct at time of publishing. Text, images, and links may be edited, removed, or added to at a later date to keep information current.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

healthHealth and Medicinehealthneuroscience
  • tag

  • brain,

  • neuroscience,

  • misophonia,

  • viral video,

  • TikTok,

  • ASMR

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

Psilocybin Desynchronizes Important Brain Networks And It Could Explain Its Antidepressant Effectsbrain emitting electricity shown on multicolored pastel background
healthneuroscience

Psilocybin Desynchronizes Important Brain Networks And It Could Explain Its Antidepressant Effects

clock4 hours ago
share1
Lockdowns, Masks, And Social Distancing "Unequivocally" Help Stop The Spread Of COVIDA photo of a man in a green jacket wearing a white face mask.
healthhealth

Lockdowns, Masks, And Social Distancing "Unequivocally" Help Stop The Spread Of COVID

clock7 hours ago
comments3
share560
Why You Shouldn’t Drink Coffee First Thing In The Morningaerial shot of a selection of different coffees
healthhealth

Why You Shouldn’t Drink Coffee First Thing In The Morning

clock9 hours ago
comments1
share90