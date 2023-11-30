Thank you!

"People Are Confused About Why You Can See The Moon In The Daytime"

spaceSpace and Physics
PUBLISHED

People Are Confused About Why You Can See The Moon In The Daytime

"This full moon is out in the middle of the day. That’s not supposed to happen."

The Moon, visible in the daytime.

A pretty common sight, despite what conspiracy theorists will tell you.

Image credit: Phillip B. Espinasse/Shutterstock.com

It has come to our attention that a number of people are confused about why the Moon is sometimes visible in the daytime, and appear to believe this is new behavior from Earth's favorite satellite.

Stew Peters, a right-wing broadcaster and conspiracy theorist, posted what he appears to believe is proof of a new phenomenon to X (Twitter), writing somewhat dramatically, "This full moon is out in the middle of the day. That's not supposed to happen."

As well as a surprising number of reposts for what is a low-res picture of a normal Moon, other users agreed that something is wrong with the sky. 

"I've noticed this for a few years now. I walk 3x’s a day and always see the moon on one side and the sun on the other in the morning and up to late morning," one user replied, before throwing in a second conspiracy theory. "Something very artificial is going on here. The sun is now white, not yellow like it was when we were kids. The moon glows like a flashlight, doesn't look real. We definitely should question what is going on with our sky! Not to mention all the chemtrails."

For starters, the Sun has not changed color. It remains blue-green, though it's possible that the Sun appeared yellower when you were younger due to higher levels of pollution. As for the Moon, though it appears brighter at night due to a lack of competing light, it has always been visible during the daytime, though for a few days around the new Moon it is invisible due to competition from the Sun's scattered light.

A quick glance at the orbit of the Moon showing the Earth's spin should clear everything up nicely.

As you can see, the Moon reflects sunlight at the Earth (during most phases of the Moon) during the day and nighttime. It's not unusual, or proof of some sort of Moon-moving conspiracy, it's there most of the time. You just need to spend a little more time looking up at the sky. It's nice up there.

