Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Peculiar New 3D Shapes Roll Exactly Where You Want Them To Go"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
clockPUBLISHED

Peculiar New 3D Shapes Roll Exactly Where You Want Them To Go

And the way they move could help to improve MRI scans.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

share45Shares
A 3D rendering of a chevron with an raise illluminated path ahead of it and darker paths around it

There are shapes that can follow any repeating path no matter how weird.

Image credit: Everyonephoto Studio/Shutterstock.com

Imagine dice that would always move as you intended. Not just roll into the right number – that’s just a loaded die – but move following a precise pre-determined path. Well, you don’t have to imagine it any longer. Researchers have created trajectoids – wonky 3D shapes that are designed to go forth in a singular, well-established way. And they might help us understand quantum behaviors better, too.

But one thing at a time. First – how does a trajectoid come to be? The idea started from looking at other shapes that can trace linear or curvilinear paths (from something like a cylinder or a sphere to more complex objects) and considering the following problem: if your generic path is made of identical repeating segments, are there shapes that would be able to move along this trajectory?

Advertisement

And the answer is yes, a lot of times. The researchers required that the trajectoid would maintain the same orientation after a certain number of periods (or repetition) of the path. Having a trajectoid that does that after one repetition for all possible paths is believed to be unlikely; but for two repetitions, the team is confident that there exists a trajectoid that keeps the same orientation for almost all possible trajectories.

boook svg

Related Stories

The “Ghost Planets” That Turned Out Not To Existarrow
Get Ready For October’s Blood Moon Partial Lunar Eclipse This Weekendarrow
Simulation Shows How Aliens Should Be Expanding Throughout The Universearrow

Their starting point was a sphere, a nice easy object that moves on a straight path when made to roll on an inclined flat plane. Then, they imagined they were adding a lot of trimmable clay to the sphere and pictured it rolling on the custom path. For each movement, they removed some of the clay, to make sure the motion still followed the path. The final object would be a custom shape that could follow the specific trajectory.

The team has 3D printed a few of these objects and demonstrated that they do move as expected. People can 3D print their own version too if they so wish. The mathematical algorithm that underpins the motion of these shapes has an interesting quantum application, to a concept called the “Bloch sphere.”

Advertisement

This is a way to describe quantum states. A regular sphere rolling down a path has information about its movement and orientation at every point. The Bloch sphere has unique information about a quantum state and changes to these states mirror the motion of a sphere. The mathematical setup of trajectoids is like a more generalized version of a rolling sphere.

So, trajectoids can be used to have a better understanding of the quantum states of quantum bits (qubits) in quantum computing, of the behavior of light and its particles in both quantum and classical optics, and even improve MRI scans.

MRI scanners use magnetic fields and radio waves to study the protons inside your body. You can imagine all of them as tiny little magnets and this magnetic state is described by a Bloch sphere. The MRI scanner, with its strong magnetic field, aligns all these protons (making all their Bloch spheres roll), and then radio waves disrupt the alignment – this leads to an emission of signals that tell the scanner what tissues you have in your body.

“The mathematics behind the trajectoid algorithm reveals how any given MRI radio wave pulse can be finely tuned, such that repeating the pulse twice in succession restores all proton spins to their original state. This insight could potentially enhance MRI machines and improve disease diagnoses with greater accuracy,” reads a press statement from the Institute for Basic Science, where this research was conducted.

Advertisement

The study is published in Nature.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
  • tag

  • quantum physics,

  • math,

  • MRI,

  • physics,

  • qubits

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

The “Ghost Planets” That Turned Out Not To ExistAn illustration from the surface of an exoplanet looking out into space at its own moon
spaceAstronomy

The “Ghost Planets” That Turned Out Not To Exist

clock4 hours ago
share6
Get Ready For October’s Blood Moon Partial Lunar Eclipse This WeekendA photo of the full moon in the sky with a top right chunk covered by shadow due to Earth being in front of the Sun during a partial lunar eclipse
spaceSpace and Physics

Get Ready For October’s Blood Moon Partial Lunar Eclipse This Weekend

clock6 hours ago
share1
Simulation Shows How Aliens Should Be Expanding Throughout The UniverseStars and galaxies in the night sky.
spaceSpace and Physics

Simulation Shows How Aliens Should Be Expanding Throughout The Universe

clock10 hours ago
comments5
share110