Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Our Model Of The Universe Is Still Very Broken

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Our Model Of The Universe Is Still Very Broken

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

Our Model Of The Universe Is Still Very Broken

Despite combining new observations from JWST with Hubble, it appears the fault is not in our stars but in our models.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Edited by Maddy Chapman
author

Maddy Chapman

Editor & Writer

Maddy is a Editor and Writer at IFLScience, with a degree in biochemistry from the University of York.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

share20Shares
A face-on spiral galaxy with four spiral arms that curve outward in a counterclockwise direction. The spiral arms are filled with young, blue stars and peppered with purplish star-forming regions that appear as small blobs. The middle of the galaxy is much brighter and more yellowish, and has a distinct narrow linear bar angled from 11 o’clock to 5 o’clock. Dozens of red background galaxies are scattered across the image. The background of space is black

NGC 5468, a galaxy located about 130 million light-years from Earth, is the most distant object where Hubble has spotted Cepheid Variables.

Image Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, A. Riess (JHU/STScI)

For the last several years, cosmologists and astronomers have been facing a major tension in our understanding of the cosmos. The expansion rate of the universe continues to be two different numbers depending on how we try and measure it. The cosmic microwave background – first free light in the universe – gives a value. Measurements of galaxies receding from us give another. These were taken by Hubble and one suggestion was a possible error somewhere. Follow-up observations are instead saying no.

Combining observations from Hubble with observations from JWST has strengthened the measurement of the expansion rate (also known as the Hubble constant) in the more local universe. And the value is definitely different from the one from the ancient universe. It seems that the fault is not in our stars but in our models.

Advertisement

“With measurement errors negated, what remains is the real and exciting possibility that we have misunderstood the Universe,” lead author and Nobel Laureate Adam Riess, a physicist at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, said in a statement

To measure the distance of objects in the universe, there are a few methods. One uses Type Ia supernovae. These explosions have always roughly the same luminosity because they are created when a white dwarf steals enough material to catastrophically collapse and go boom. Since there is a single threshold for that limit, the light produced is always the same.

Knowing how luminous they are and measuring the brightness we get here – so how much they dimmed – we can work out the distance. Another class of objects for which this trick works are Cepheids variables. Astronomer Henrietta Swan Leavitt realized that their pulsation was linked to their intrinsic luminosity so we can work out the distance in a similar manner.

Type Ia supernovae are expected to happen once per century in a galaxy so, while bright, they are not that common. Cepheid variables are more common but one of the concerns with Hubble was that their light might be confused with other stars or affected by dust.

Advertisement

JWST can see through the dust and its keener eye can precisely spot the specific star without confusion. Its observations included five host galaxies of eight Type Ia supernovae containing a total of 1,000 Cepheids – so having two independent methods. The observations stretched out to 130 million light-years from us.

This data shows that errors in the observations of the Cepheids do not contribute to the Hubble tension. The discrepancy is not caused by bad measurements. “We’ve now spanned the whole range of what Hubble observed, and we can rule out a measurement error as the cause of the Hubble Tension with very high confidence,” Riess added.

The Euclid mission, launched last year, and some upcoming observatories might provide better insights into the tension just by the sheer volume of their observations. They may also help us realize how the current understanding of the universe, which has so far shown remarkable predictive ability, needs to be changed to make sense of what we see out there.

A paper discussing the results is published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • JWST,

  • Astronomy,

  • universe expansion,

  • hubble constant,

  • hubble tension

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

The Moon Has A New Timeline That Reflects What We’ve LearnedThe Moon's Compernicus crater is so significant the current period is proposed to be named after it, but it's the faint one near the edge, not the more visible one close up.
spaceSpace and Physics

The Moon Has A New Timeline That Reflects What We’ve Learned

clock2 hours ago
CSI: Space Station? Scientists Are Investigating Blood Splatter In MicrogravityArtist impression of the iss in space with a curtan of red transparen bloood falling onto the camera
spaceSpace and Physics

CSI: Space Station? Scientists Are Investigating Blood Splatter In Microgravity

clock2 hours ago
Nikola Tesla Thought He'd Picked Up A Signal From Intelligent AliensPortrait of Nikola Tesla in blue
spacephysics

Nikola Tesla Thought He'd Picked Up A Signal From Intelligent Aliens

clock4 hours ago
share110