Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Oldest Architectural Plans Ever Found Show How Mysterious Megastructures Were Built"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

humansHumans
clockPUBLISHED

Oldest Architectural Plans Ever Found Show How Mysterious Megastructures Were Built

Engravings show how ancient people built colossal desert kites over 8,000 years ago.

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

share98Shares
A stone found in Jordan engraved with the plan of a desert kite

A stone found in Jordan engraved with the plan of a desert kite.

Image credit: Crassard et al., PLOS ONE, 2023 (CC BY 4.0)

In the deserts of the Middle East, you can find vast megastructures known as desert kites that were carved into the rocky landscape over 8,000 years ago. In a recent study, archaeologists have discovered the world’s oldest architectural plans detailing how ancient humans managed to construct these colossal structures.

Desert kites were only identified in the 1920s when airplanes flew over the deserts and noticed unusual patterns in the landscape. While their purpose has long mystified archaeologists, it’s now believed they were used as animal traps, placed along migration routes to ensnare herds of gazelle, antelope, and other game beasts. 

Advertisement

They are essentially rock and dirt walls, up to 5 kilometers (3 miles) long, that don’t look like much from ground level, but appear as a colossal pattern when viewed from above. 

Given their scale, it was previously unclear how prehistoric humans designed and created the structures without seeing them from the air. However, the recent discovery of two engravings in Jordan and Saudi Arabia is helping to explain this.

At Zebel az-Zilliyat in Saudi Arabia, there are two desert kites around 3.5 kilometers (2 miles) apart that date to over 8,000 years old. Here, researchers have also found engravings, measuring 382 centimeters (over 150 inches) long, that appear to be scale plans of the desert kites. 

If this interpretation is correct, the engravings are the oldest known plans to scale in human history.

Advertisement

This was a hugely important time in the human story, when humans were starting to master agriculture and create organized civilizations. The researchers argue the discovery of these architectural plans appears to mark a milestone in human intelligence. Instead of the desert kites being built in a haphazard fumble, the engravings show they were put together in an orchestrated fashion that required abstract thought and bold imagination. 

"These representations shed new light on the evolution of human discernment of space, communication, and communal activities in ancient times,” the study authors explain in their paper.

“Although human constructions have modified natural spaces for millennia, few plans or maps predate the period of the literate civilizations of Mesopotamia and Ancient Egypt. The ability to transpose large space onto a small, two dimensional surface represents a milestone in intelligent behavior. Such structures are visible as a whole only from the air, yet this calls for the representation of space in a way not seen at this time,” they said in a statement.

The study is published in the journal PLOS ONE.

Advertisement

An earlier version of this article was published in May 2023.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumans
  • tag

  • Jordan,

  • archaeology,

  • megastructure,

  • desert,

  • human history,

  • Saudi Arabia,

  • desert kites

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

“Time Capsule” Cave Reveals Funerary Ritual Dating Back 7,000 YearsThe remains of a teenage female around 13-14 years old date back around 7,00 years old, the oldest Neolithic funerary site in Iberia by more than 1,00 years.
humansancient ancestors

“Time Capsule” Cave Reveals Funerary Ritual Dating Back 7,000 Years

clock2 hours ago
share42
Why The Remains Of Ancient Civilizations Are Usually Buried UndergroundPompeii, with large head statues in view.
humansancient ancestors

Why The Remains Of Ancient Civilizations Are Usually Buried Underground

clock3 hours ago
share44
Humans In Europe Mastered Fire 50,000 Years Earlier Than We Previously ThoughtAncient humans sitting around a fire
humansancient ancestors

Humans In Europe Mastered Fire 50,000 Years Earlier Than We Previously Thought

clock4 hours ago
share120